Carole Middleton Reveals the Festive Item That George, Charlotte and Louis Will Be Enjoying This Christmas

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be greeted by some festive new friends when they visit their grandmother Carole Middleton this holiday season.

Kate Middleton's mother is decorating her home with Scandinavian-style festive gnomes to bring some seasonal joy into the lives of her young grandchildren.

"I'm going to need a few of these cheeky chaps this December, to hide around the house and make my grandchildren laugh," Carole, 66, posted on the Instagram page of her Party Pieces online alongside an image of two festive gnomes — or "Tomte" as they're called in Sweden.

"As much as I love immaculate decorations, we can't be too serious at Christmas!" she added.

Tomte (or "Nisser" in Norway) are ancient figures in traditional Scandinavian folklore and are believed to bring good fortune to a family home. The small, bearded creatures also have a mischievous side, so you're advised to treat them gently or they may play some practical jokes!

The adorable festive decorations are the latest addition to the Middleton family Christmas at their manor house in Bucklebury, west Berkshire, where the focus is very much on the smaller members of the family, which also includes the children of Kate Middleton's younger sister Pippa Middleton: Arthur, 4, and Grace, 8 months.

Carole previously revealed that she likes to cram as many trees as possible into the family home, including one in each of her grandchildren's rooms "so that they can decorate it themselves," she told The Telegraph in 2018.

Granny Middleton also takes great care to ensure that the royal children and their cousins aren't overwhelmed on Christmas Day by carefully selecting small stocking fillers that will keep them occupied from the moment they arise.

"I find that the smallest present can be the one that gives the most enjoyment and entertainment to children," Kate's mom posted on Instagram in 2020, adding that Kate, Pippa, and younger brother James Middleton particularly enjoyed playing with flexi-figures over the holiday period.

"I remember that when they were young, my children found flexi-figures like these totally absorbing," Carole posted on Instagram alongside an image of a wooden Santa featuring white whiskers, gold buttons and a traditional buckled belt.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

The Middleton family Christmas isn't purely about ingenious gifts and stylish decorations. On November 18, Carole and husband Michael Middleton, joined Kate and Prince William at the Royal Variety Performance in London for a festive family night out.

Kate sparkled in a glittering emerald column gown by Jenny Packham at the event, to watch performances from Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart, and James Blunt, as well as the casts of Moulin Rouge, Matilda the Musical and Cirque du Soleil.