Carole Middleton Reveals Christmas Tree Plans with Royal Grandkids George, Charlotte and Louis

Kate and William's children are gearing up to celebrate the holiday season traditions with family in a very different way

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will still take part in a favorite holiday holiday tradition — in a virtual way.

The trio will help to decorate their grandmother Carole Middleton’s tree via video call because of travel and visiting restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, she has revealed.

“We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas," Kate Middleton's mom, who is also grandmother to 2-year-old Arthur, her daughter Pippa's son, wrote in a new Instagram post for her Party Pieces company.

“For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected," wrote Carole, 65. "I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…!”

Two years ago, Carole gave her first in-depth interview, sharing her Christmas arrangements in which she gives each grandchild his or her own tree in each of their rooms so they could decorate one themselves.

In her instagram post for Party Pieces, the company she set up at her kitchen table more than 30 years ago, Carole adds, “Curating our Christmas ranges gave me some joy and escapism, and I hope they help you feel the same. From alternative advent calendars to Christmas decorations and stocking fillers, Party Pieces has everything you need for this festive season, which we hope is a safe and happy one for all."

