Prince George & Princess Charlotte Get Their Own Christmas Trees, Kate Middleton's Mom Reveals

There’s plenty of Christmas cheer in Granny Middleton’s home!

In her first interview ever, Carole Middleton, mother to Kate Middleton as well as daughter Pippa and son James, opened up to U.K. newspaper The Telegraph about her life, her grandchildren and why she’s made a point of not commenting on her famous family to the press.

Carole, who lives with her husband Michael in a manor house in Bucklebury, which is 50 miles west of London, shared that when it comes to Christmas trees, she doesn’t like to have just one in the house.

The 63 year old went on to share that she likes to have as many trees possible in her home, including one for each of her grandchildren’s rooms.

Explaining her reasoning, Carole shared it’s “so that they can decorate it themselves.”

Kate and husband Prince William share three children — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 7-month-old Prince Louis, who will be celebrating his first Christmas this year.

Pippa and her husband James Matthews welcomed their first child, son Theodore, in October.

Michael and Carole Middleton attend the christening of grandson Prince Louis PA Images/Sipa

Although Carole shares a close bond with her daughter Kate — who visits Bucklebury with her family when they need a home away from home — both she and her husband have made a point not to speak with the press about Kate and William’s relationship.

“Over the years, it’s proved wise not to say anything,” she shared.

Pippa, Carole and Kate Middleton Getty

As she’s found herself the subject of intense media scrutiny over the years, Carole revealed that as of last year, she no longer reads any stories written about her.

“I thought it was better to know what people thought. But it doesn’t make any different. I’m not really sure how I’m perceived now,” she remarked. “But the thing is… it is really normal — most of the time.”

Case in point? As Carole participated in a photoshoot for the interview, she received a text message from Kate, wishing her good luck.

Carole — who founded the wildly successful Party Pieces business with her husband Michael in 1987, the same year her son James was born — also shared exactly how Kate and Pippa used to work for the company.

“They did a lot of modelling,” Carole said. “Catherine was on the cover of one of the catalogues, blowing out candles. Later on, she did some styling and set up the First Birthday side of the business. Pippa did the blog.”

Although her daughters now have their plates full with other matters, the mother of three added, “I still value their ideas and opinions.”

Even after over 30 years with the business, Carole doesn’t see herself retiring any time soon — and it’s largely to do with her grandchildren.

“I don’t see myself stopping [work],” she remarked. “If I did I’d have to have so many projects on. I’d have to redecorate the house. I’d love to travel but then I’d miss the grandchildren.”

“No,” she added. “I’ve got a billion ideas I still want to do.”