Kate Middleton's Mom Carole Reveals Plans for Her Upcoming Birthday: 'Bringing the Sunshine to Me'

Kate Middleton's mom says she plans to do something different for her birthday this year

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on January 30, 2023 05:08 PM
Carole Middleton attends day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 14, 2022 in Ascot, England.
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Carole Middleton's birthday is going to be a bash.

Kate Middleton's mom turns 68 on Tuesday, and the Party Pieces founder shared how she'll be celebrating in a new post on her party supply company's Instagram page. In the image, Carole smiled and stood with a bright bouquet of starry balloons.

"Is it just me or has January flown by? Which means it is nearly my birthday," Carole was quoted as saying in the caption. "I often go away on holiday for my birthday, but this year I am bringing the sunshine to me by throwing a party featuring lots of bright and bold colours. If you've got a birthday coming up soon, take a look at my edit on the website for inspiration."

Carole's special edit on Party Pieces' website features rainbow and gold décor, cutlery and dessert stands — which would likely delight her grandchildren Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4! Princess Kate and Prince William's Adelaide Cottage home is only about a 40-minute drive from Carole and Michael Middleton's home in Berkshire, and the royals will perhaps travel to celebrate her birthday tomorrow.

Carole launched Party Pieces in 1987, telling The Daily Mail in a rare interview in 2021 that her three children — Kate, Pippa and James — were the inspiration for the brand. Specifically, it was Kate's fifth birthday that sparked the idea for Party Pieces, which the enterprising mom built from the ground up into a multi-million dollar business.

Zara Phillips, Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton, Pippa Middleton, James Matthews attend the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

"All I could find were basic clown plates," Carole told the Daily Mail. "I realized there was a gap in the market for party ware that wasn't too expensive and which looked good, so [I] decided to design my own. I took some prototypes to various High Street retailers and was turned away."

But Carole wasn't ready to give up. She decided to pursue her passion from her home, starting her Party Pieces business from her kitchen table and promoting her products at her children's nursery school. The company proved to be a success, and, three decades later, Carole is still rolling out new products.

"Thirty-five years later, I'm launching the Party Pieces collection. I suppose some things are worth the wait," she said. "So rather than slowing down, this is an exciting new chapter for me. I think I'll always be interested in party trends."

carole middleton, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">kate middleton</a>, pippa middleton, james middleton
Carole Middleton. Party Pieces/Instagram

To celebrate Carole's 67th birthday last year, Party Pieces shared a throwback photo starring the company's founder with her three kids.

Carole smiled in the center of the undated black-and-white image, surrounded by kids sporting party hats and playing with blowers. Upon further inspection, the young girl to the far right is none other than the future Princess of Wales, while her two younger siblings play on the other side of their mother.

