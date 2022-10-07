Kate Middleton's Mom Hints at a Fun Halloween Activity for George, Charlotte and Louis

Carole Middleton revealed that she grew her own pumpkins this year in a post for her company Party Pieces

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 7, 2022 04:25 PM
Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Carole Middleton is ready for a Halloween tradition!

Kate Middleton's mom spoke about her favorite part of the fall season in a new Instagram post for her company Party Pieces.

"Halloween is an Autumn highlight for me," Carole said. "I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood; the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treating!"

She also shared one way she plans to celebrate the holiday, which may include some help from her grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Carole is also a grandmother to her daughter Pippa's three children.

"I've even grown my own pumpkins this year, so I'm looking forward to decorating those with my loved ones," she said.

Carole Middleton attends Day Three of Wimbledon 2022 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2022 in London, England.
Karwai Tang/WireImage

This isn't the first time Carole has shared a holiday tradition. In 2018, Carole opened up to the U.K. newspaper The Telegraph about having a Christmas tree in each of her grandchildren's rooms around the holidays. Explaining her reasoning, Carole shared it's "so that they can decorate it themselves."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Carole shared on Instagram that her grandchildren would still help her get festive.

"For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected," she said. "I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I'll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…!"

Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a> of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a> of Cambridge, Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a> of Cambridge arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire on September 7, 2022 on the eve of their first school day.
Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte. JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty

In 2019, Kate was spotted in a local supermarket in Norfolk with Prince George and Princess Charlotte picking out Halloween costumes. Local Kathy Whittaker spotted the royal mom browsing the holiday section.

"I didn't see what she actually bought. The lady that told me she was there had children with her, and she said Kate was asking her children what they were going to be for Halloween," Whittaker said, according to several U.K newspapers. "I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kids, but I don't know what."

Kate and Prince William, both 40, recently relocated their home base from London to Windsor. Although schooling for Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, was the main reason for the change, it also means that they'll be closer to Kate's parents, who live in Bucklebury where she grew up with siblings Pippa and James.

The Princess of Wales "wants to emulate her upbringing, living in the countryside with a close-knit family," a friend of the royal previously told PEOPLE. "She desperately wants that normality for her own kids."

