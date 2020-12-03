Did Kate Middleton's Mom Drop a Hint About George, Charlotte and Louis' Christmas Eve Plans?

Carole Middleton previously shared that she'll decorate the Christmas tree with her grandchildren via video call this year

Kate Middleton's mom is sharing how exciting Christmas Eve is in her family.

Carole Middleton — who is grandmother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as well as 2-year-old Arthur, her younger daughter Pippa's son — teased how excited the kids are for Christmas in a new Instagram post for her Party Pieces company.

"Christmas Eve has always been a special occasion for my family," she said. "Children get sweetly excited by the idea that Father Christmas is coming, and really want to give him something — and he’ll really appreciate our new Christmas Eve sets and boxes."

Carole also gave a few ideas of how to celebrate the holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"If you’re planning a virtual Christmas, cousins in different households might enjoy organising their goodies for Santa together over a video call," she suggested.

She signed the note, "Yours, Carole."

Kate's mom previously revealed that Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, will help her decorate her Christmas tree via video call this year.

"We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas," she said on Instagram. "For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where."

She then quipped, "It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…!"

Two years ago, Carole gave her first in-depth interview, sharing a little about her Christmas traditions — like not having just one Christmas tree. In fact, she gives each grandchild his or her own tree in each of their rooms "so that they can decorate it themselves."

Last year, Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their Christmas morning debuts alongside the rest of the royals as they made their traditional walk to church. After the 11 a.m. service, they greeted members of the public who excitedly gathered outside the church to see the family.