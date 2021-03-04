Carole Middleton Confirms Kate's Sister Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant with Second Child

The royal grandmother says she loves to dance and cook with her grandchildren

Carole Middleton has confirmed that Pippa Middleton is pregnant!

Carole, also mom to Kate Middleton and James Middleton, confirmed the happy news in a recent interview with the U.K.'s Good Housekeeping magazine, on which she is featured on the cover.

Discussing life after lockdown and her hopes for the year ahead, the royal grandmother said: "I also hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild."

News of Pippa's pregnancy broke in December, and while Pippa has been photographed sporting a baby bump in London in recent weeks, the news has never been officially confirmed. The 37-year-old already has a 2-year son, Arthur, with husband James Matthews.

Also grandparents to Prince William and Kate's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Carole describes herself as an active influence in their lives, something she hopes will continue.

"I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground," she says. "I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."

The entrepreneur who founded Party Pieces back in 1988, a one-stop online shop for children's party merchandise said she was looking forward to having her own celebration once lockdown restrictions were eased.

"At some point, I'd like to have a big party. Despite founding Party Pieces, I've never actually had my own party – and I'd love one!" she said.

Carole, who lives in the Berkshire village of Bucklebury with her husband Michael, says she wants to instill a love of the outdoors with all five of her grandchildren — something Kate also strives for. She hopes to be able to help them "really see the value of being able to appreciate nature and be active outdoors," she said.

Growing up in the countryside, Kate has championed the importance of outdoor play. In 2019, she designed her own Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show, complete with a rope swing and a running stream. At the time she spoke about the benefits of being outdoors on both physical and mental well-being.

