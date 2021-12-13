How Granny Carole Middleton Is Bringing 'Extra Twinkle' to George, Charlotte and Louis' Christmas

Kate Middleton's mother always lets her grandchildren help her decorate for the holidays

Kate Middleton's mother is planning another Christmas to remember for her grandchildren.

"Once again this year we plan to have two Christmas trees: one for the children to decorate and one which I do myself," she said.

Carole, 66, also noted that she's updating her tree topper to a new piece.

"My beloved tree-top angel is looking a little worse for wear after years of service so it's time to invest in something new," she wrote. "This Light Up Gold Star will bring an extra twinkle to proceedings."

In 2018, Carole opened up to U.K. newspaper The Telegraph about having a Christmas tree in each of her grandchildren's rooms around the holidays. Explaining her reasoning, Carole shared it's "so that they can decorate it themselves."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic last year, Carole shared on Instagram that her grandchildren would still help her get festive.

"For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected," she said last year. "I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I'll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…!"

Carole, along with the rest of her family, supported Kate last week as the royal hosted her first-ever Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey. Michael and Carole Middleton, Pippa Middleton, James Middleton and his new wife Alizee Thevenet all attended — and the sweet moment when Kate saw them was even captured on camera.

Last month, Carole and Michael along with her brother and new sister-in-law attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

Middletons Pippa Middleton, James Middleton, Alizee Thevenet and Carole and Michael Middleton | Credit: Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty

The Middleton family is close — to each other as well as the royal family. They've even been invited to Balmoral, Queen Elizabeth's Scotland estate where she spends the summer months.