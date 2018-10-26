Carey Mulligan Says She Got '15,000 Messages' When Husband Was Caught Yawning During Royal Wedding

Mumford & Sons singer Marcus Mumford became a bit of a viral star after he was caught on camera yawning during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding back in May — and no one was more surprised than his wife, Carey Mulligan!

On Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Oscar-nominated actress recalled her husband’s yawn seen around the world, explaining that she and Mumford never imagined anyone would be watching them among the wedding’s 600 guests.

“We were convinced there were so many absurdly famous people that we were not going to be on camera at all,” Mulligan, 33, told Kimmel. “And then of course, it finishes and we’re allowed to turn our phones back on and we have like 15,000 messages going, ‘Marcus you yawned on TV!’ “

So just why was Mumford, 31, so sleepy? Well the way Mulligan tells it, the two “hustled to the church” to watch the royal couple tie the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, but ended up waiting around for nearly two hours before the event began.

“It was lovely and atmospheric and beautiful, but kind of a long time,” she said.

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford James Gourley/Shutterstock

The funny thing is, Mulligan was worried they were being filmed — and even warned Mumford about it before his viral moment.

“There were cameras everywhere,” she recalled. “We were chatting with our friends and my husband was like, ‘Give [me] a kiss, babe.’ And I was like I’m not going to give you a kiss, there’s cameras. He’s like, ‘George Clooney’s here, Elton John is here, the Beckhams — they’re not filming us.’ “

Of course, there is an upside. As Kimmel joked, “Marcus could probably parlay that into a coffee endorsement or something.”

RELATED: Royal Wedding Recap: See The Top Moments from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Big Day!

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on a 16-day tour through Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand — which includes a stop in Sydney this weekend for the closing of the Invictus Games, Harry’s annual sporting event for wounded, sick and injured veterans and armed forces members.

The royal couple made headlines on Friday when a plane they were flying in to Australia had to abort its landing in Sydney because another aircraft was on the runway below. It’s since landed safely.