How Care Worker Who Became Lord of $60 Million Estate After DNA Test Is Now Paying It Forward

Image zoom Jordan Adlard-Rogers Solo Syndication

It’s good to pay it forward.

Jordan Adlard-Rogers, 31, who inherited a $60 million country estate in Cornwall, England in May, is living up to his promise to “help the local community.”

The former struggling care worker — who reportedly grew up in British public housing and suffered long periods of financial hardship — inherited the sprawling 1,536-acre Penrose Estate after a DNA test proved he was the son of late British aristocrat Charles Rogers, who died of an overdose in August 2018 following decades of drug use.

Adlard-Rogers quit his job and moved into Penrose House along with his partner Katie Hubber, 30, and newborn son Joshua.

He now receives a reported $1,300-a-week trust fund and is free to roam the estate’s farmland and woodland, which were gifted to historical charity The National Trust in 1974 and includes an ancient silver mine. It’s also said to be where King Arthur was mortally wounded and died.

Despite his new surroundings, the rags-to-riches Lord of the Manor is determined to remember his past and help the less fortunate.

“I don’t need to work anymore so want to set up a charity and help the Porthleven and Helston communities,” Adlard-Rogers told Cornwall Live shortly after the DNA test was revealed in May.

Image zoom Jordan Adlard-Rogers, Katie Hubber and son Joshua Solo Syndication

“I’ve been at the point of worrying about the next bill and have had a tough start in life, but now I’m here. I want to help people. I’m not going to forget where I’ve come from.”

Adlard-Rogers is being true to his word. The one-time care worker has teamed up with close pal Jamie Thomson to provide free soccer camps for underprivileged children during the summer months.

“Our summer holiday camps are always really popular and now with Jordan’s help we’re hoping to get children involved who wouldn’t necessarily get the chance usually,” Thomson told Cornwall Live.

“Jordan has always been interested in what we do. He wants to help the community and kindly offered to pay for the places for the whole summer so that they are accessible to everyone.”

The camps — run in conjunction with Thompson’s athletic business Supa Sport South West — run five days a week and are open to 5-13 year olds across the local area, regardless of how wealthy their parents are. Those families who can afford to pay the fees are instead being encouraged to make a charitable donation to local charity Cornwall Hospice Care.

“The idea is that because of Jordan’s generosity we can bring different social groups together,” Thompson told Cornwall Live.

“We want young people who don’t usually have these opportunities to join us, have fun and make friends with people they may not normally mix with. We want to help the kids and charity at the same time.”

The soccer camps mark a new twist in the remarkable story of Adlard-Rogers. Growing up within a mile of the estate, he reportedly knew from the age of 8 that Charles Rogers may have been his dad but was never able to prove it.

“He (Charles Rogers) offered to do a DNA test when I was younger but it didn’t happen and then when I was 18 I knocked on his door and asked if I could have the test and he told me to do it through the solicitors,” Adlard-Rogers told Cornwall Live. “I was 18 so had other priorities at the time.”

While the life-changing event has altered his life beyond all recognition and provided him with an opportunity to help the local community, it remains a bittersweet moment — and probably always will.

“People say I’m lucky, but I would trade anything to be able to go back and for Charles to know I was his son,” Adlard-Rogers said.