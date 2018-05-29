Canadian Resort with a History of Royal Visitors Denies Meghan and Harry Honeymoon Rumors

The Canadian lodge where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were rumored to be staying at during their honeymoon has officially denied that the newlyweds are set for a visit to the luxury resort.

“Though Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has a longstanding history of serving as a royal retreat, we can confirm that the couple is not currently booked for a stay,” a representative for the property told PEOPLE in a written statement.

King George VI and the Queen Mother, as well as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles have all stayed at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta in the past, giving royal watchers reason to suspect that Harry might follow in his family’s footsteps. The resort even has a Royal Retreat cabin named for its first set of regal guests, who stayed there in 1939. While the original cabin burned down in a fire in 2000, the current accommodations are modeled after its blueprints and hosted Elizabeth and Charles in 2005.

Africa, however, is still at the top of the list as possible honeymoon locales for the newlyweds. Harry has often spoken about his love for Africa, calling it the place where “I feel more like myself than anywhere in the world.”

A source told Travel & Leisure in April that the couple were planning a trip to Namibia. Hoanib Valley Camp has been suspected as a possible spot for them to cozy up. (When asked for a comment, a rep for Hoanib Valley Camp declined PEOPLE’s request.)

Harry, 33, took Meghan to Botswana on one of their early dates. Africa has remained a special place for Harry, as he paid a poignant visit to the continent after his mother, Princess Diana’s death in 1997. He has also done a lot of conservation work in the surrounding regions. He and Meghan took a three-week trip to Africa in August for her 36th birthday last summer, and Harry also bought the center diamond for the former Suits stars’s engagement ring there.