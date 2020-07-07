Can You Guess the Royal Baby?
See if you can identify these little princes and princesses!
The next generation of royals is starting to make its mark!
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and 2-year-old Prince Louis — have been joining in the efforts in supporting frontline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And siblings George and Charlotte have already started learning the royal ropes by accompanying their parents on outings.
The Cambridge kids have been stealing the spotlight since they made their official debuts at St. Mary’s Hospital just hours after their births — following a long line of tradition of royal parents sharing their newborns with the world.
How well do you know your royal babies? See if you can identify each of these royal family members as newborns!