Can Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Still Use the 'Sussex Royal' Name for Their Brand?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wish to continue using Sussex Royal for their brand and title of their foundation has been called into question.

One of Queen Elizabeth’s advisers says having “royal” in the title of their various endeavors, such as their website (SussexRoyal.com), would not be “satisfactory,” as they have stepped down from official royal duties.

Thomas Woodcock, Garter King of Arms, told The Times on Tuesday, “One cannot be two things at once. You either are [royal] or you’re not.”

A royal source tells PEOPLE that the Sussex Royal usage question is “still being worked through” with officials at the palace.

Woodcock emphasized that this was his opinion and that the final decision lies with the Queen. And he conceded there was still much to discuss.

“It is such unusual times that it is a matter of waiting and seeing how things develop,” Woodcock told the outlet.

Friends point out that the couple are still “much loved” members of the Royal Family — as the Queen pointed out in her statement that accompanied news of the agreement on Saturday to support the couple as they walk away from their royal duties.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life,” the monarch said.

Woodcock is also believed to have been consulted by the palace about the correct form for addressing the couple. On Monday, it emerged that officials were reviewing whether the couple could be referred to as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Harry, Duke of Sussex. Such style follows the form normally associated with divorced members of the royal family.

The last best-known examples of those were Harry’s mother, Diana as she was formally known as Diana, Princess of Wales. And his divorced aunt Sarah Ferguson, who is known as Sarah, Duchess of York.