Camilla's Queen Consort Announcement 'Couldn't Wait Until Charles Was Actually King,' Says Insider

The news that Camilla will one day be known as Queen Consort "had to come from the Queen herself," a royal insider tells PEOPLE

The Queen, 95, used her Platinum Jubilee to share the announcement regarding Camilla's future title, and a royal insider tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that the timing "had to be right."

"They couldn't wait until Charles was actually King — it had to come from the Queen herself," the insider says. "Now was a good time because of the Jubilee — it was almost tailor-made for this timing."

Prince Charles has been preparing for this announcement for years, as he planned for his coronation to include his wife alongside him as Queen, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Clarence House said, "The detailed planning for a coronation begins at the point of accession. So there are no plans of this nature at this stage."

"Queen Consort" is the traditional title for the wife of a reigning monarch. The title of "Queen" is only for female rulers who became monarch through the line of succession, such as Queen Elizabeth II, who became monarch when her father King George VI died.

The question as to whether Camilla would one day be titled Queen Consort had been highly speculated for years even though a press release that was shared on the day of Camilla's 2005 engagement to Prince Charles said, "It is intended that Mrs. Parker Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne."

The couple's wedding was controversial due to their affair during Prince Charles' marriage to Princess Diana and Camilla's marriage to her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. Camilla's status as a divorced woman also played a role in the announcement that she would likely be known as "Princess Consort" rather than "Queen Consort" in the future.

Similarly, Camilla took the title of Duchess of Cornwall rather than Princess of Wales, which is the usual title for the wife of the Prince of Wales. It was Princess Diana's title and will likely be given to Kate Middleton when Prince William becomes the Prince of Wales as the immediate heir.

Just last year, Camilla's son Tom Parker-Bowles told The Times, "I honestly don't know if Mum will be called queen. That hasn't been decided. There are a lot of interesting Sky documentaries about that I'm sure, but I honestly don't know if that's true."

Queen Elizabeth's statement also showed that she was remembering the past while looking to the future of the monarchy.

In a message released on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her becoming monarch, the Queen, 95, said that "when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Royal historian Robert Lacey tells PEOPLE, "As she thought about her father George VI, she would have also thought about her mother and the importance she played as a partner to him."

Lacey also noted the April death of the Queen's husband, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 after 73 years of marriage.

"And then, of course, with the passing of Prince Philip, she is considering the sacrifices and difficulties of being a consort."