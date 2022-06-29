Camilla's 'Loyal Service' Celebrated by Queen Elizabeth amid Her New Future Queen Status
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is receiving high praise for her royal work from Queen Elizabeth.
On Wednesday, a senior aide at Prince Charles and Camilla's official office of Clarence House gave a report on the royal couple's work between April 2021-2022.
"To quote The Queen herself, the Duchess of Cornwall's own loyal service also continued, as Her Royal Highness became Patron of the British Forces Broadcasting Service and, taking the mantle from The late Duke of Edinburgh, delivered her first speech as Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles," Principal Private Secretary Sir Clive Alderton said.
Earlier this month, Camilla was formally invested by Queen Elizabeth into the oldest order of chivalry in the U.K.: the Order of the Garter. The milestone came months after the Queen announced that it was her "sincere wish" that Camilla will become Queen Consort when Prince Charles accedes to the throne.
Alderton also highlighted how the Duchess of Cornwall continued her work "to combat domestic abuse and violence against women," and praised how the media — who once reserved skepticism for Camilla — had been supportive of her advocate work. That partnership, Alderton said, was "incredibly powerful."
Her online book club, the Reading Room, also "goes from strength to strength, with an ever-growing number of Instagram followers," Sir Clive added. It now has its own website.
"Of course, I need hardly remind you that The Queen — in a moving recognition of The Duchess's work, service, and indeed her support for The Prince — expressed her view that The Duchess should, in the fullness of time, be known as Queen Consort," he said.
It was also revealed that the royal family's public duties are getting back to their pre-pandemic levels. Between April 2021 and April 2022, Charles undertook 255 public engagements, while Camilla took on 169. The couple visited 84 towns and 42 counties across Great Britain and Northern Ireland during 2020-2021 and they resumed foreign tours again, traveling to Egypt and Barbados.
In the couple's annual report, published June 30, their office highlighted how the couple had "maintained a focus on supporting refugees" — from those fleeing the Taliban from Afghanistan and the more recent focus on Ukraine.
Last year also saw sorrow as Charles marked the passing of his father Prince Philip — "an irreplaceable figure mourned by the nation and the family alike," the report said added.
With the Queen unable to attend all the events during her recent Platinum Jubilee, it was Charles who took center stage as son and heir to the throne.
"As the year closes the focus is on a happier family event, Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. As The Prince led the tributes and The Duchess helped the nation celebrate as Patron of the Big Lunch, both Their Royal Highnesses still found time to join in the festivities," the report said.
"Their recording of a special 'Jubilee' party edition of EastEnders was a particularly memorable conclusion to the year," it concluded, referencing Charles and Camilla's cameo on the popular British soap opera.