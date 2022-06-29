Camilla's 'Loyal Service' Celebrated by Queen Elizabeth amid Her New Future Queen Status

Earlier this year, the Queen announced that it was her "sincere wish" that Camilla will become Queen Consort when Prince Charles is King

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is receiving high praise for her royal work from Queen Elizabeth.

On Wednesday, a senior aide at Prince Charles and Camilla's official office of Clarence House gave a report on the royal couple's work between April 2021-2022.

"To quote The Queen herself, the Duchess of Cornwall's own loyal service also continued, as Her Royal Highness became Patron of the British Forces Broadcasting Service and, taking the mantle from The late Duke of Edinburgh, delivered her first speech as Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles," Principal Private Secretary Sir Clive Alderton said.

Earlier this month, Camilla was formally invested by Queen Elizabeth into the oldest order of chivalry in the U.K.: the Order of the Garter. The milestone came months after the Queen announced that it was her "sincere wish" that Camilla will become Queen Consort when Prince Charles accedes to the throne.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles | Credit: Dominic Lipinski-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Alderton also highlighted how the Duchess of Cornwall continued her work "to combat domestic abuse and violence against women," and praised how the media — who once reserved skepticism for Camilla — had been supportive of her advocate work. That partnership, Alderton said, was "incredibly powerful."

Her online book club, the Reading Room, also "goes from strength to strength, with an ever-growing number of Instagram followers," Sir Clive added. It now has its own website.

"Of course, I need hardly remind you that The Queen — in a moving recognition of The Duchess's work, service, and indeed her support for The Prince — expressed her view that The Duchess should, in the fullness of time, be known as Queen Consort," he said.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive to attend the The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) on June 21, 2022 in Kigali, Rwanda. Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales has attended five of the 24 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting meetings held since 1971: Edinburgh in 1997, Uganda in 2007, Sri Lanka in 2013 (representing The Queen), Malta in 2015 and the UK in 2018. It was during the UK CHOGM that it was formally announced that The Prince would succeed The Queen as Head of the Commonwealth. Leaders of Commonwealth countries meet every two years for the meeting which is hosted by a different member country on a rotating basis. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: Ian Vogler-Pool/Getty

It was also revealed that the royal family's public duties are getting back to their pre-pandemic levels. Between April 2021 and April 2022, Charles undertook 255 public engagements, while Camilla took on 169. The couple visited 84 towns and 42 counties across Great Britain and Northern Ireland during 2020-2021 and they resumed foreign tours again, traveling to Egypt and Barbados.

In the couple's annual report, published June 30, their office highlighted how the couple had "maintained a focus on supporting refugees" — from those fleeing the Taliban from Afghanistan and the more recent focus on Ukraine.

Last year also saw sorrow as Charles marked the passing of his father Prince Philip — "an irreplaceable figure mourned by the nation and the family alike," the report said added.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C) stands with from left, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge , Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge , to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace From left: Princess Anne, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince George and Prince William on the balcony for Trooping the Colour on June 2. | Credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

With the Queen unable to attend all the events during her recent Platinum Jubilee, it was Charles who took center stage as son and heir to the throne.

"As the year closes the focus is on a happier family event, Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. As The Prince led the tributes and The Duchess helped the nation celebrate as Patron of the Big Lunch, both Their Royal Highnesses still found time to join in the festivities," the report said.