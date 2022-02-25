Camilla's Favorite Book to Read to Her Grandchildren Involves a Granny Stealing the Queen's Jewels!

The royal also just launched a new addition to her book club

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has a surprising favorite book to read to her grandchildren — given that it involves stealing from Queen Elizabeth!

Ahead of World Book Day on March 3, the book-loving royal shared with the Daily Mirror that Gangster Granny by David Walliams is one of her favorite children's books. The story is about a grandmother who was once an international jewel thief, and she recruits her grandson to help her steal the Crown Jewels.

Camilla, 74, said: "This is a really wonderful book to share with your grandchildren — you can see their eyes widen as they begin to wonder if their own grandparents might have some interesting tales to tell…"

Camilla has five grandchildren through her daughter Laura Lopes and son Tom Parker Bowles. She's also a step-grandmother to Prince William and Prince Harry's five children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Archie and Lilibet.

Camilla also recalled her own experiences receiving new books as a child.

"I still remember the intense excitement I felt as a child when choosing books to buy with my pocket money — Anna Sewell's Black Beauty, Baroness Orczy's Scarlet Pimpernel, Arthur Ransome's Swallows and Amazons — and the joy of knowing that these precious books, clutched tightly in my hands, were my very own," she wrote.

To celebrate World Book Day, millions of £1 book tokens are being distributed in schools.

"Through the increasingly diverse selection of literature on offer, children armed with their magical book tokens will be able to find a book that both reflects their own experiences and gives them perspective on other people's," she said. "After all, when we read, we understand ourselves better, we understand others better and we make lifelong friends."

Camilla, who the Queen recently shared should be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne one day, launched her own book club on Instagram called The Reading Room last year.

On Friday, Camilla announced that the book club expanded with a new website.