Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has the new title of Twitter star after a quick wink during President Donald Trump‘s state visit this week made her the talk of social media.

In widely shared video from the moment, Camilla, 71, can be seen winking after she, Prince Charles, the president and First Lady Melania Trump had lined up for a photo during tea on Monday at their residence, Clarence House.

The Trumps arrived amid protests in London earlier that day at the start of a four-day European tour, including their first state visit to the U.K. They will travel to Ireland on Wednesday and then France on Thursday.

PEOPLE understands Camilla was winking at a member of the staff. Following the photo, the four had their scheduled tea out of view of reporters. (Notably, President Trump, 72, has expressed repeated skepticism about man-made climate change — a key cause for Charles, 70.)

“Camilla’s wink is probably the best thing about this visit so far,” one user tweeted on Monday along with a GIF of the wink.

Scott Dworkin, a Trump critic, wrote: “Camilla’s wink is all sane people on earth.”

Another user wrote: “And with that one wink, Camilla’s approval rating [triples].”

From left: First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Clarence House on Monday. REX/Shutterstock

Speculating at extravagant length, the Washington Post wondered: “Was she [Camilla] letting us in on a secret? Making a joke? Alerting us to an indecency? … Some suggested it was a longing to flee her brash American guests.”

The president’s state visit was scheduled to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day, but the trip has been repeatedly delayed since Queen Elizabeth first invited him in 2017. He is a divisive figure in the U.K. and mocked London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, as a “loser” just as he was arriving on Monday.

Large protests are expected during the trip, which has mixed the pomp of of a Buckingham Palace banquet and other ceremonial events with political meetings.