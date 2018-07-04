Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is opening up about Prince Charles‘ favorite food!

The 70-year-old royal appeared on MasterChef Australia where she was asked what food the prince couldn’t get enough of.

“He loves, loves local cheeses,” Camilla told MasterChef Australia judge Gary Mehigan. “He’s a huge cheese fan, anything to do with cheese, he will love.”

She added Charles, 69, also couldn’t resist “anything with eggs, with a bed of a lot of local vegetables.”

“He’d love that. You’d definitely see a smile,” Camilla said advising the chef what he should serve the prince if the occasion every arose.

The Duchess of Cornwall gives us the heads up on what His Royal Highness, The Prince Of Wales likes to eat and what *not* to do in a canapé 👌 @ClarenceHouse @crispycrackling #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/0eOZZeqxfn — #MasterChefAU (@masterchefau) July 4, 2018

When it came to what shouldn’t be served at royal gatherings, the royal couldn’t help but express regret for one particular food item.

“I hate to say this, but garlic. Garlic is a no-no,” she said.

RELATED: All the Twists and Turns of Prince Charles and Camilla’s 47-Year Romance

“Because you’re talking, chatting?” Mehigan asked her.

“Yes, exactly. So you always have to lay off the garlic,” Camilla said.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The couple regularly enjoys from locally made delicacies while on tour or visiting the charities they are patrons of. On Tuesday, the two visited Wales where a group effort to make the world’s biggest Welsh cake suffered a setback when some of the confection tumbled from its cooker.

The scone-like cake was being baked on a specially-made contraption in the village square at Llangwm, West Wales, ahead of Charles and Camilla’s visit to the riverside village when chef Owen Hall and his team turned it and some of the 77-pound creation fell to the ground.

“We lost a lot of it earlier,” Hall, 40, explained. “Some of it fell out when we flipped it, unfortunately.”