Camilla Shares Her Reaction to Future Queen Consort Title as Prince Charles Isolates Amid COVID Diagnosis

The Duchess of Cornwall was asked by a member of the public how she feels after Queen Elizabeth announced her wish for Camilla to be titled Queen Consort

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is speaking out for the first time about her future title of Queen Consort.

Prince Charles' wife stepped out solo in London on Thursday, including a stop at community kitchen Nourish Hub. There, she was asked by a member of the public about Queen Elizabeth confirming her wish over the weekend for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when her husband eventually becomes King.

"I feel very, very honored and very touched," Camilla answered.

Camilla's outing on Thursday came as the couple's office at Clarence House announced that Prince Charles, 73, tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating. His visit to Winchester was canceled with hopes to reschedule for the near future.

Queen Elizabeth, 95, made her feelings known in a message timed to the eve of her Accession Day that this year marked the 70th anniversary of her becoming monarch.

The Queen said, "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Prince Charles said in a statement released on Sunday, "We are deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother's wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout."

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In her Accession Day message, Queen Elizabeth poignantly noted that her late husband, Prince Philip, was "a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it."

It's a role that Camilla, 74, knows well.

"She is a huge support" for Prince Charles, a royal insider tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, adding that the future King can be prone to "Eeyore moments" and Camilla "jollies him up."

Charles and Camilla Camilla and Prince Charles | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Charles first tested positive for COVID at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. At the time, a spokesperson for the heir to the throne told PEOPLE that the prince was in "good spirits" and continued working at home amid "mild symptoms."