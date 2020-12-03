Why Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles's Twitter Account Restricted Comments

Some reports say the negative comments were aimed at Camilla in response to the fourth season of The Crown

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have shut down the comments on their Twitter page.

The royal couple's Clarence House Twitter page has limited the ability to comment on posts to only those that the account follows or who are mentioned in the tweet. The palace confirmed that they restricted comments after some recent replies broke the Royal Household's social media guidelines, which do not permit the posting of abusive comments.

However, Prince Charles and Camilla have yet to disable comments on their Instagram page.

Some reports say the negative comments were aimed at Camilla in response to the fourth season of The Crown, now airing on Netflix, which focuses largely on the early stages of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana's romance. Throughout the show, Charles and Camilla continue to have a relationship despite being married to different people. The two eventually married in 2005.

The Crown has attracted high-level controversy in the wake of its depiction of the relationship between Princess Diana and Prince Charles. The U.K. government’s Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden stepped into the debate, saying Netflix should make it clear that the show is a drama based on the lives of real people.

"It's a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that," Dowden told The Mail on Sunday. "Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact."

Diana's brother, Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, agrees that a warning for viewers is needed. He told a U.K. morning show last week that Netflix and the producers should be “honest with the consumer."

"I think it would help The Crown an enormous amount if at the beginning of each episode it stated that ‘this isn’t true but it is based around some real events," he said on ITV's Lorraine show. "Because then everyone would understand it's drama for drama's sake."

Spencer added, “This is a hugely globally significant series, and for any movie that does this, you know, it’s playing fast and loose with history without saying that . . . You just have to be honest with the consumer.”

"I worry people do think that this is gospel and that’s unfair. If we buy something in the supermarket we can look on the packet and see what we are getting," he continued.

