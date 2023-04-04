All About Queen Camilla's Children and Grandchildren

In addition to sharing a close relationship with Prince Charles' kids and grandkids, Camilla, Queen Consort has two children and five grandchildren

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (centre) her son Tom Parker Bowles (left) and daughter Laura Lopes (right) watch the racing as they attend day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 11, 2015 in Cheltenham, England.
In addition to being Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, Queen Camilla holds the special title of mother and grandmother.

Like her husband King Charles III, the British royal has two children from her previous marriage (to Andrew Parker Bowles). The couple was married from 1973 to 1995, about a decade before Camilla married Charles.

Camilla is also a grandmother, with five grandchildren through her son and daughter, and five more through Charles' two sons, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Most recently, it was announced that Camilla's grandkids would play a special role in King Charles III's royal coronation on May 6. Serving as Pages of Honor alongside Prince George will be Camilla's twin grandsons Gus and Louis Lopes, 14 (who are the sons of Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes) and Freddy Parker Bowles (the 13-year-old son of Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles). Camilla's great-nephew, Arthur Elliot, will be the fourth Page of Honor supporting the queen.

Ahead of the big event, here's everything to know about Camilla's children and grandchildren.

Queen Camilla's Children

Tom Parker Bowles

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and son Tom Parker Bowles attend the launch of "Fortnum & Mason: The Cook Book" by Tom Parker Bowles at Fortnum & Mason on October 18, 2016 in London, England.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Camilla and Andrew welcomed their first child, son Tom Parker Bowles, on Dec. 18, 1974. Then-Prince Charles was named his godfather when Tom was young.

Over the years, Tom has made a name for himself as a food writer and critic. His reviews have been featured in various notable publications, including GQ, Esquire and The Mail on Sundays. Additionally, he has penned several cookbooks and has appeared as a judge on numerous food TV shows.

Tom married fashion editor Sara Buys in September 2005, five months after his mother tied the knot with Charles. The two wed at St Nicholas' Church in Oxfordshire with Camila, Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry in attendance.

Tom and Sara later welcomed two children together, a daughter named Lola and a son named Freddy, before they eventually split in 2018 after 12 years of marriage.

Though Tom isn't in the spotlight as much as Prince William and Prince Harry, he has attended several events with his mother Camilla over the years, including the 2019 Olivier Awards and most recently, the Cheltenham Festival in March 2023. He was also in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.

Laura Lopes

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall laughs with her daughter Laura Lopes as she hosts the 30th Anniversary Garden Party for the National Osteoporosis Society in St James Palace on July 12, 2016 in London, England. Due to inclement weather the event was moved indoors.
Chris Jackson/Getty

On Jan. 1, 1978, Camilla and Andrew welcomed their second child together, their daughter Laura Lopes (née Parker Bowles).

After attending Heywood Preparatory School in Corsham alongside her brother, Laura attended Oxford Brookes University, where she studied History of Art and Marketing. She has since created a career for herself as an art curator.

In 2001, she served as an intern at the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice and was a motoring correspondent for Tatler, where her brother Tom was also a food columnist. In 2005, she co-founded Eleven Fine Art and served as the gallery director for 10 years.

In May 2006, Laura married chartered accountant Harry Lopes, the grandson of Lord Astor of Hever. The couple tied the knot at St Cyriac's Church in Lacock, Wiltshire, where Laura wore a wedding dress by Anna Valentine, who also designed Camilla's wedding dress to Charles.

The couple has since welcomed three children together, a daughter named Eliza and twin boys Gus and Louis.

Like her brother, Laura has stepped out for a handful of public events over the years, including The Order of the Garter Service at Windsor Castle as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May 2018. She was also in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022.

Queen Camilla's Grandchildren

Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales holding bridesmaid Eliza Lopes and the Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton on April 29, 2011 in London, England.
John Stillwell-WPA Pool/Getty

Lola Parker Bowles

Born on Oct. 9, 2007, to Tom and Sara, Lola Parker Bowles is Camilla's eldest grandchild. Just a few days after her birth, Camilla was photographed visiting her first grandchild, with a passerby saying, "Camilla was beaming – she looked really happy."

Freddy Parker Bowles

Tom and Sara's second child, son Freddy Parker Bowles, was born in February 2010. He is the youngest of Camilla's grandchildren, born just two months after his twin cousins.

Eliza Lopes

Eliza Lopes is Laura and Harry's first child, who was born on Jan. 16, 2008. "The Duchess of Cornwall is overjoyed and has been to see her granddaughter," Clarence House said in a statement at the time of her birth.

Eliza notably served as a bridesmaid in Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding in 2011 (pictured above). At the time, she was only three years old. During the royal event, she was pictured on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Charles and Camilla.

Louis and Gus Lopes

Laura and Harry's fraternal twin boys, Louis and Gus Lopes, were born on Dec. 30, 2009. Clarence House confirmed the news at the time, writing in a statement, "The whole family are thrilled and the Duchess is absolutely delighted by the news."

Ahead of the twins' birth, Camilla spoke to The Daily Mail about the joys of being a grandmother: "I just love them all to bits," she said. "Obviously I am being called on for more and more babysitting duties but it's wonderful. Laura was rather thrown when she was told she was having twins but we have never had them in the family before and I for one can't wait."

