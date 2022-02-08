Camilla Makes First Public Appearance Since Queen Elizabeth Named Her Future Queen Consort
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall was greeted by a crowd of well-wishers waving Union Jack flags on Tuesday as she stepped out for her first public appearance since Queen Elizabeth announced her "sincere wish" for the royal to be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne one day.
Camilla, 74, paid a visit to Roundhill Primary School in Bath in her role as patron of St. John's Foundation, a local charity. During the outing, she toured classrooms and took part in some activities, including a reading group. To mark the occasion, she also planted a silver birch tree for the Queen's Green Canopy initiative and unveiled a plaque commemorating the day.
"Before I go, can I say thank you to you all for asking me to come to your lovely school? It's a real treat to come here and it's always a pleasure to come back to Bath, which is my home city," she said.
"I have been so impressed by everything I have seen, and I never have enough time to see all that there is to see. I loved listening to you, I loved seeing your library and watching you do your numeracy – I didn't understand a word of it.
"One day I hope I shall be back again when I'm even older than I am now and to see that tree looking a bit bigger."
Camilla's outing comes after the Queen used the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee anniversary on Sunday to announce her wish for the royal to be titled Queen Consort when Charles becomes King.
RELATED: Camilla Will Be Named Queen Consort — But What's the Difference Between Queen Consort and Queen?
"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," she said in a statement.
Prince Charles responded by saying he and Camilla are "deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout."
Until now, Camilla was expected to be titled Princess Consort when Charles ascends the throne, a decision that was announced when the couple married in 2005 amid negative public opinion following the breakdown of Charles's marriage to Princess Diana.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
There have been frequent question marks over whether most people would accept Camilla as Queen in light of her role in the unhappy marriage of Charles to Diana in the early 1990s.
In her statement, the Queen also referenced her beloved Prince Philip, who died in April last year, noting that she was "blessed that in Prince Philip I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it."