Camilla Is 'Concerned' for Husband Prince Charles Amid Coronavirus Diagnosis But 'Upbeat'

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are doing what the royal family does best after he tested positive for coronavirus: keeping calm and carrying on.

Queen Elizabeth‘s eldest son and heir “has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health” as he continues to work from Birkhall, their Balmoral estate in Scotland. Camilla is separately self-isolating despite testing negative for the respiratory illness — and remaining positive about the situation.

“Both of them remain in good spirits. There is a sense of keeping calm and carrying on,” a palace source tells PEOPLE. “The duchess is concerned for him, but she is aware of his own good spirits and therefore is keeping a close eye on him and mindful of her own situation. She is upbeat.”

The couple were not isolating from one another ahead of Prince Charles‘ positive test results. Once he was diagnosed, they went into separate self-isolation.

Clarence House noted, “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus, owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Prince Charles is the first member of the British Royal family to be diagnosed with coronavirus, though several others have spoken out about the pandemic.

Prince William shared a personal video message amid the coronavirus crisis last week, saying: “Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the U.K. have a unique ability to pull together. The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature.”

