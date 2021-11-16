Prince Charles and Camilla's visit to Jordan and Egypt marks their first overseas visit since the COVID-19 pandemic hit

Royal Tour First! Camilla Hitches a Ride from Queen Rania on Visit to Jordan with Prince Charles

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall had a surprising royal escort on her first day on tour in Jordan.

Camilla and Prince Charles touched down in Jordan on Tuesday for their first official overseas trip since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The couple was greeted at the Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman by Jordan's King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein.

When it came time for Camilla and Queen Rania to head to The Queen Rania Family and Child Centre in Amman, Rania hopped into the driver's seat — literally! Rania (sporting sky-high heels) drove Camilla, who sat in the passenger's seat, to the engagement in a Tesla followed by security cars.

The women headed inside to meet local children, including adolescent girls receiving a lesson on building self-esteem and assertiveness.

The center was established in 2005 to offer child protection activities to families of Jordanian, Palestinian and Syrian origins. The organization offers services that aim to combat child abuse and strengthen families across Jordan.

The tour was originally scheduled for March 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

"It is always very special indeed to come back to Jordan – I'm sorry this time it is 19 months late," Prince Charles said. "The fact that we can come back is hugely encouraging."

Prince Charles, who celebrated his 73rd birthday on Sunday, and Camilla, 74, will spend four days in Jordan and Egypt to celebrate the U.K.'s special relationship with each country.

Camilla and Queen Rania Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Queen Rania | Credit: Arthur Edwards-Pool/Getty Images

Prince Charles also told King Abdullah, "How hugely we all admire Jordan and your Majesty's efforts on looking after so many refugees coming from all around the area. Jordan is so unbelievably hospitable – it's marvelous."