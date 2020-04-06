Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s Office Photo Just Revealed New Clues About Her Personal Life

Image zoom Clarence House

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is acclimating to a new work from home routine in her cozy office as she emerges from her 14-day self-isolation period after her husband Prince Charles’ recovery from coronavirus.

In a new image released Monday by Clarence House, the duchess, 72, can be seen sitting at her desk as she speaks with Doris Winfield, 85, who had recently self-isolated as well. The pair talked about how difficult it was being separated from family, but that being able to see them virtually has eased the pain.

The image also offered fans a rare inside look at Camilla’s private home office at Birkhall in Scotland.

Among the personal photos on her book shelves: pictures of her grandchildren (one as a baby, another as a toddler and two dressed up as Buckingham Palace Foot Guards!), some older black-and-white images of her family and some sweet nods to her dogs and horses.

Additionally, near the top right corner, a few paper cutout dolls of the British royal family can be seen propped up by a painted dog portrait. The figures show the Queen in between a paper Princess Charlotte and a Prince George (waving the U.K. flag!), with Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla, Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry behind.

Items on Camilla’s crowded desk include a fun card with the words “Queen Bee” on the back, a bouquet of spring flowers on the right and a tin of Simpkins Nipits Licorice Pellets, a U.K. confection that is said to “clarify the voice and clear the throat.”

Camilla, 72, came out of self-isolation on Monday. Despite not having COVID-19, she had to remain in isolation for 14 days after husband Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for the virus. She has been using the Houseparty app to connect with her two children and five grandkids.

Camilla, who is staying at her Scottish home Birkhall home with Charles, told Winfield that the most difficult thing about being in isolation was not being able to “hug” her grandchildren, Camilla and Charles’s office revealed Monday. The two women also talked about how much they both enjoyed a good book — particularly those by crime writer Agatha Christie.

Doris told Camilla that she speaks regularly to her three daughters, but that she lives alone and misses her friends and the active social life she used to enjoy.

“Having a chat with the HRH The Duchess of Cornwall meant the world to me. I’ve been incredibly lonely over the last couple of weeks and it was wonderful to talk to her. We talked about life in isolation and shared hobbies, she was very interested in my family and how I was coping without them. It’s really cheered me up!” Doris said in a statement.

The call came from Camilla in her role as President of The Royal Voluntary Service (RVS).

Just one day after Queen Elizabeth made a rare and inspiring address to the nation, and the rest of the world, Camilla added her thanks to those who have volunteered to help the NHS at this time.

“Everyone working in the NHS is under unimaginable pressure day and night in this crisis. I feel sure that the presence of so many wonderful volunteers will encourage, as well as support, them,” she said in the statement. “I salute each one of you – and thank you with all my heart.”