Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's Ex-Husband Andrew Parker-Bowles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The former husband of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for coronavirus.

Andrew Parker-Bowles, 80, was one of many attendees at the Cheltenham Festival earlier this month who has reported symptoms of the respiratory illness, according to The Telegraph. The annual horse racing event went on as scheduled between March 10 and March 13 despite fears surrounding the outbreak, attracting over 250,000 people over four days.

Parker-Bowles, who announced his divorce from Camilla in 1995 after 22 year of marriage, was spotted with Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth‘s 69-year-old daughter, on at least two days during the event. Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, was also in close contact with him on March 10, the first day of the festival.

The news comes just after Camilla’s husband Prince Charles announced he was “on the other side of the illness,” having tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25. Charles, 71, is in “good health,” sources close to him say as it was announced that his seven-day self-isolation period has come to an end.

“Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” a spokesman said on Monday.

After testing positive for the novel coronavirus — experiencing only “mild symptoms” — Charles has been self-isolating separately from his wife, Camilla.

The couple is currently staying at Birkhall, their home on Queen Elizabeth‘s Balmoral estate in Scotland, and both are taking measures to self-isolate from one another. Camilla, 72, was also tested and it was revealed she did not have the virus.

Charles is now operating under the current standard government and medical restrictions that apply across the U.K. regarding social distancing and only leaving the home for essential needs.

He will continue to hold meetings via phone and video conferencing, as he has been doing from his home in the Scottish highlands since the diagnosis was announced last week.

The prince’s self-isolation lasted seven days in accordance with government and medical guidelines. Camilla will continue to stay separate in case she develops the symptoms of the virus.

Despite living in different parts of the house, the royal couple was still supporting each other. “Both of them remain in good spirits. There is a sense of keeping calm and carrying on. The duchess is concerned for him but she is aware of his own good spirits and therefore is keeping a close eye on him and mindful of her own situation,” a palace source told PEOPLE. “She is upbeat.”

