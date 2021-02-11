Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Welcomes Surprise Guest to Her Book Club: Daisy Edgar-Jones!

The star of Normal People talks to Camilla about her next film, Where The Crawdads Sing

The actress, who made headlines last year for her starring role in Hulu's Normal People, is talking about the book that inspired her next movie: Where The Crawdads Sing.

Edgar-Jones, who will portray the book's central character Kya in the film, tells Camilla's Reading Room of Delia Owens's book, "I just feel that this idea of isolation was such a resonant one when I read it because of the climate that we're currently living in. We've all experienced such loneliness and disconnect to our friends and our family because of the pandemic, so being able to escape into Kya's world and see how she finds comfort and solace and love through the connections she makes with the beautiful natural world that's around her I just found incredibly comforting and moving."

Image zoom Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: Jennifer Pattinson for The Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room

She adds, "I just feel so privileged and excited to be able to be playing her. I think she's such a special character and such a special person and I think this book will stay with me forever, so to be able to step inside her world for the next few months, I just feel very lucky and I could not recommend this book enough."

Where The Crawdads Sing, directed by Lucy Alibar and produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, is slated to be released in 2022.

Camilla included Where The Crawdads Sing in her recent book club picks. In January, the royal unveiled the first four books in a video on her Reading Room instagram page.

Image zoom Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: Roald Dahl Story Company

"To me, reading is a great adventure. I've loved it since I was very small and I'd love everybody else to enjoy it as much as I do. You can escape, and you can travel, and you can laugh and you can cry. There's every type of emotion humans experience in a book," she said.

