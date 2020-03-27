Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Uses Popular App to Keep in Touch with Family During Self-Isolation

Image zoom Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has joined the Houseparty!

The royal grandmother, 72, is keeping in touch with her family and friends by using the app during her seclusion and self-isolation in the Scottish highlands. The video platform has gained popularity during the coronavirus pandemic as millions of people are confined to their homes.

Camilla is in self-isolation at Birkhall, the home she shares with Prince Charles, 71, in the Highlands as her husband has tested positive for the virus. She has been tested too and is negative, aides confirmed earlier this week. She is self-isolating in another area of their home for the time being. Camilla uses the app on her phone after it was suggested as a way of seeing her children Laura and Tom Parker Bowles. Between them, they both have five children — who affectionally call the royal Gaga.

Camilla is also using it to keep in contact with her sister Annabel Elliot. “It’s amazing, I just press a button and all my family pop up!” she told a friend, according to the Daily Mail, which first reported the story.

On Thursday night, the couple, who are keeping to their isolation from each other and their staff, joined Britain in publicly applauding heath care workers who are in the frontline in helping patients and coping with the pandemic. In a split-screen video shared on their official Clarence House Instagram Story, the future king is seen up and about and clapping, while Camilla is spotted showing her appreciation from an open window.

“Thank you to all 👏,” the caption on the video read, along with the hashtags #ClapForCarers and #ThankYouNHS.

The video came after three of Charles’ grandchildren — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — also participated in the online campaign. Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s three kids made an appearance on the couple’s social media pages that same day, enthusiastically clapping to show support for health care professionals during the coronavirus crisis.

The prince is keeping in touch with his aides and charities using a combination of phone calls and video conferencing, a royal source adds.

On Thursday, Charles said he was “enormously touched” by the well wishes he had received from around the world since the news became public.

Camilla is a big supporter of charities like Silverline and the Royal Voluntary Service that help those suffering from loneliness and isolation and is said to believe that apps like Houseparty could be a great resource for people experiencing distance from those they love.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.