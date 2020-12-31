Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Surprises Cancer Hero — Watch Her Shocked Reaction!

"I got you here under false pretenses," Camilla says during the surprise moment

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is full of royal surprises!

On Thursday, Camilla shared a special moment in which she surprised the CEO of a cancer charity with a special honor during a visit to her London home, Clarence House, earlier this year.

Dame Laura Lee, who is the Chief Executive of Maggie’s — a network of drop-in centers across the U.K., which aim to help anyone who has been affected by cancer — thought she was invited to Clarence House for an interview about her charity work, but there was a much bigger surprise in store.

“Hello, Laura,” Camilla tells an unsuspecting Lee as she enters the room. Lee immediately stands up and says, “Oh hello, I wasn’t expecting to see you! Hello, Your Royal Highness.”

Camilla then responds cheekily as they both erupt into laughter, “What a surprise finding you here. I got you here under false pretenses.”

Camilla, who is President of Maggie’s, then presents Lee with the Outstanding Contribution Award as part of the inaugural Pride of Scotland Awards. (The statue was hiding behind one of the pillows on a nearby couch!)

“I’ve come to tell you that you’ve won the Pride of Scotland Award for your outstanding contribution to Maggie’s,” Camilla says.

“Outrageous! You’re outrageous!” an elated Lee exclaims.

“I’m afraid we’ve plotted it,” Camilla then says with a laugh as she directs Lee to look behind the cushion for her award.

Image zoom Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: Clarence House

