Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Sends Message to Domestic Abuse Victims in Isolation: 'Stay Safe and Get Help'

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is addressing one of the key challenges taking place amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Camilla, who is married to Prince Charles used the couple’s shared Instagram page to call out the scary situation that domestic abuse victims may find themselves in during this time of quarantine and self-isolation.

“This is a hard time for everyone, as we are all asked to stay at home to stay safe. But for some of you it is even harder, because home is not a safe place,” she wrote. “I can only imagine that being asked to stay there could feel very isolating and frightening for you and your family. It may mean spending more time with the person who is harming you.”

Camilla offered this reminder: “You are not alone.”

She encouraged anyone in this situation to call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline or a similar charity, providing the necessary phone numbers.

“Please stay safe and get help,” Camilla said.

The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has been a passionate advocate for ending domestic violence in the U.K., as well as overseas for over a decade.

After hosting a February reception for the 15th anniversary of SafeLives, a U.K.-based organization dedicated to ending domestic abuse, at Clarence House on Wednesday, the 72-year-old royal revealed that her own friends have suffered from domestic violence — and that she’s been greatly touched by the stories she’s heard.

“It affects everybody. It doesn’t matter who you are. That would be my message to people: whoever you are, wherever you are from, there are organizations that can help you,” Camilla told the Daily Mail. “Go and get help. Talk to them, just get up and talk about your experiences. They will help.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — who have moved from the home they were staying in on Vancouver Island and are now settled in the U.S. — also recognized the problem in a post about coping with the COVID-19 crisis.

“If you are in an abusive relationship and now find yourself in isolation with your abuser, these counselors are there for you,” they said in an Instagram post on March 20. “You do not need to suffer in silence.”

Camilla is in self-isolation at Birkhall, the home she shares with Prince Charles, 71, in the Scottish Highlands as her husband has tested positive for the virus. She has been tested too and is negative, aides confirmed earlier this week. She is self-isolating in another area of their home for the time being.

The Duchess of Cornwall uses the Houseparty app on her phone after it was suggested as a way of seeing her children, Laura and Tom Parker Bowles. Between them, they both have five children — who affectionally call the royal Gaga.

