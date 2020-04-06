Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Says She Misses 'Hugging' Her Grandchildren Amid Self-Isolation

Image zoom Clarence House

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is opening up what she’s struggling with most amid the coronavirus pandemic: being away from her grandchildren.

Camilla, 72, came out of self-isolation on Monday. Despite not having COVID-19, she had to remain in isolation for 14 days after husband Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for the virus.

The royal immediately returned to work, speaking with an elderly woman who has also been self-isolating for the same time period. During her chat with Doris Winfield, 85, a mom of three from Rickmansworth, England, the pair talked about how difficult it was being separated from family, but that being able to see them virtually has eased the pain. (Camilla has been using the Houseparty app to connect with her two children and five grandkids.)

Camilla, who is staying at her Scottish home Birkhall home with Charles, said the most difficult thing about being in isolation was not being able to “hug” her grandchildren, Camilla and Charles’s office revealed Monday. The two women also talked about how much they both enjoyed a good book — particularly those by crime writer Agatha Christie.

Doris told Camilla that she speaks regularly to her three daughters, but that she lives alone and misses her friends and the active social life she used to enjoy.

“Having a chat with the HRH The Duchess of Cornwall meant the world to me. I’ve been incredibly lonely over the last couple of weeks and it was wonderful to talk to her. We talked about life in isolation and shared hobbies, she was very interested in my family and how I was coping without them. It’s really cheered me up!” Doris said in a statement.

The call came from Camilla in her role as President of The Royal Voluntary Service (RVS).

Just one day after Queen Elizabeth made a rare and inspiring address to the nation, and the rest of the world, Camilla added her thanks to those who have volunteered to help the NHS at this time.

“As the proud President of the Royal Voluntary Service, I wanted to send my warmest thanks to all the NHS Volunteer Responders who have come forward in unprecedented numbers to offer help to the NHS,” she said in the statement.

Royal Voluntary Service has been working with the NHS to recruit people who can assist those who are most in need of practical and emotional support through the difficult period.

“Thankfully, the charity has a long and remarkable history of bringing willing volunteers together with the isolated and lonely. That experience is needed more than ever in these challenging times,” she added.

“Everyone working in the NHS is under unimaginable pressure day and night in this crisis. I feel sure that the presence of so many wonderful volunteers will encourage, as well as support, them. I salute each one of you – and thank you with all my heart.”