Camilla Opens Up About Her Relationship with Prince Philip and the Part of Royal Life That 'Petrifies' Her

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attend a beacon lighting ceremony to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday on April 21, 2016 in Windsor, England. The Queen will light the principal beacon which will set in train a series of over 1,000 beacons across the country and worldwide.

Prince Charles' wife, who turns 75 this month, sat down with Juliet Rieden of The Australian Women's Weekly last month (on the busy day of Trooping the Colour!) to chat about everything from her childhood in the country to her future as Queen Consort. During the interview, Camilla also reflected on her relationship with Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99.

"The Duke of Edinburgh was always a very good ear," Camilla said. "He was a role model to me and a very good person to take advice from because he always told me what he thought."

As a consort to his wife Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip no doubt provided Camilla with an idea of her role when Prince Charles becomes monarch one day.

Camilla also revealed that there's a part of royal life that still makes her nervous.

"I get petrified making speeches," she shared.

In a joint arrangement with Country Life magazine, the image of Camilla that appears on the cover of The Australian Women's Weekly was taken by Kate Middleton. They also shared an exclusive photo of Camilla, also shot by Kate, where the Duchess of Cornwall smiles as she leans against a fence in the garden of her home Raymill in Wiltshire. (Camilla sported her go-to accessory — her FitBit! — for the occasion.)

According to The Telegraph, when it came time to discuss the cover image, Country Life editor Mark Hedges asked Camilla if she had any thoughts.

"She immediately replied, 'Oh, I'd quite like Catherine to do it,' " Hedges said.

"I spent the next three or four minutes desperately racking my brains trying to think of a professional photographer called Catherine. Then suddenly I grasped what she meant — one of the most amazing things that could happen," he continued. "I found it one of the easier things to nod my head at."

Commissioned by The Duchess of Cornwall as guest editor, Her Royal Highness invited The Duchess of Cambridge to capture the cover image at her home in Wiltshire, Raymill Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Kate Middleton | Credit: Shona Williams

In a behind-the-scenes image taken by Camilla's country dresser Shona Williams, Camilla poses in the garden of her home Raymill in Wiltshire as Kate — dressed casually in a pink blazer, jeans and white sneakers — has her eye through the lens to capture the shot.

The final cover image shows Camilla seated on a bench with a basket filled with pelargoniums.