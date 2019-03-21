Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Gets Her Royal Rum on as She Takes a Shot During Caribbean Tour

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sure knows how to get a Caribbean tour started!

During the fourth day of her 12-day tour with Prince Charles, the royal couple stopped off in Kingstown, which is the capital Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, for a full day of events surrounding female empowerment and environmental preservation.

After making their arrival on Wednesday, Camilla — who opted to stay cool in the Caribbean heat by wearing a light pink kaftan and flowy white pants, accessorized with a matching white parasol — was handed a shot of passion fruit rum to celebrate her visit.

In a photo captured of Camilla, 71, the royal beamed at the camera with the small, clear glass in hand. Meanwhile, a local officer standing behind the Duchess is seen proudly watching on from over Camilla’s shoulder.

Shots aside, Wednesday was a very busy and serious day for the royal, who is joining a domestic violence roundtable and meet female entrepreneurs at St. Vincent and Grenadines Community College. She will also visit St. Vincent Girls’ High School, where students will present their entries for The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition.

Just a day earlier, Charles, 70, met with Lionel Richie in Barbados and had the singer laughing away.

The pair met at the Coral Reef Club Hotel to officially name Richie as an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust International. In his speech, Charles thanked the singer for taking the position — and added in a quip quoting Richie’s 1983 hit “Hello.”

The royal told him, “It must have been you I was looking for,” according to Yahoo.

“Oh, did you just say that?” Richie replied, feigning shock. “He did say that.”

While there, the duo also met a group of young people at the Coral Reef Club who have been helped by the charity before joining a reception for guests and supporters.

Richie, 69, spoke about how the charity’s work has changed the lives of young people in Barbados for a video shared by Clarence House on social media.

“The two things I heard were ‘self-esteem’ and ‘self-confidence.’ Self-esteem and self-confidence,” the American Idol judge said. “These kids, forget about where they want to go – the fact that they can now believe in themselves is a huge step forward. I was so proud to see them. They were actually excited to be there and telling their stories.”

He continued, “The best ambassadors are the kids because once they realize ‘I can leave home, go to this place, go to this group and be inspired to do excellence’ is the best thing ever. And of course, this island is now infected with that kind of attitude. I just think it’s going to be brilliant. I’m coming back here myself to see them myself because they inspired me.”

Later Tuesday evening, Richie joined Charles and Camilla at a reception held at the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley’s residence. The royal couple was seen sipping on drinks at the event in their formal attire.

Charles and Camilla’s 12-day trip to the Caribbean includes stops in St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts, Grenada, and the Cayman Islands. It will also include a historic visit to Cuba, the first time any royal has headed to the country.

Their next stop is scheduled for Thursday at St. Kitts and Nevis, where they will attend local community culture receptions and learn about a program focused on the country’s dedication to heritage restoration, environment, and local culture.

Charles is also expected to revisit The Brimstone Hill Fortress, a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site. The last time the Prince was there was back in 1973.