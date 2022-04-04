Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Reveals Queen Elizabeth Is a Fan of This Reality TV Show

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall left Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis “mind-blown” after she revealed the royal family voted for her on the competition show

Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis can count Queen Elizabeth as a fan!

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall told the actress, 27, that the royal family watched her win the competition show last year during a visit to the EastEnders set with her husband Prince Charles on Thursday.

"I said we were all voting for Rose, I don't know how you did all those dances," Camilla said according to The Daily Mail.

Ayling-Ellis asked if the Queen also tuned in to Strictly Come Dancing and Camilla responded, "I think she does. She probably watched you."

camilla cornwall

Ayling-Ellis, who is deaf, revealed she was "mind-blown" to find out about the royals watching and voting for her.

"I mean come on, it's the Royal Family voting for me, sometimes you forget how many people watch the show," she said, according to the BBC.

She added, "It is amazing, so lovely."

Ayling-Ellis gave Camilla a bouquet of flowers during her visit and called it an "honor" to meet the royal.

"It was really funny because she's a huge fan of Strictly Come Dancing and she mentioned that she voted for me which is so lovely, and her grandchildren watch it," she said, according to The Daily Mail.

camilla cornwall Credit: Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

The royal visited the set of EastEnders to meet the cast and crew of the long-running popular BBC drama as they filmed a special scene tied to Queen Elizabeth.

The pair watched as the cast filmed scenes that feature the residents of Albert Square celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at a street party, just as those around the nation will be celebrating Queen Elizabeth's milestone in June.

"Today was a very special day for all at EastEnders. As a company, we are all incredibly proud of the show we make but to have a visit from the royal family makes it all the more special," actress Letitia Dean said of the visit.

Prince Charles even offered his coat to Dean after he noticed she was cold as he and Camilla took a photo with the cast.