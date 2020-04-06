Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Reunites with Prince Charles After Self-Isolation at Birkhall

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has come out of self-isolation and reunited with her husband Prince Charles, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Despite not having COVID-19, Camilla, 72, had to remain in isolation for 14 days since Charles’ positive diagnosis of the virus, which was revealed through a Clarence House statement on March 25.

The Prince of Wales came out of self-isolation last week, seven days from the day his symptoms started, which followed the current U.K. policy regarding coronavirus.

Charles, 71, is in “good health,” sources close to him said as it was announced that his isolation period had come to an end.

The future king was self-isolating in Birkhall — and that meant keeping apart from Camilla, who was also self-isolating in another part of the grand home in the Scottish highlands.

Despite living in different parts of the house, the royal couple still supported each other. “Both of them remain in good spirits. There is a sense of keeping calm and carrying on. The duchess is concerned for him but she is aware of his own good spirits and therefore is keeping a close eye on him and mindful of her own situation,” a palace source told PEOPLE during their isolation. “She is upbeat.”

Thursday will mark the royal couple’s 15th wedding anniversary.

On Friday, Charles became the first royal in history to carry out a virtual ceremony. Seated at his home in the Scottish highlands, Charles took part in a hospital opening via video link amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual ceremony for a new temporary field hospital in London serving coronavirus patients marks the first time a member of the royal family has performed an opening ceremony remotely. The Nightingale hospital is the first of several centers that will open around Britain to cope with the rising numbers of patients who can’t be cared for in over-stretched hospitals.

On Sunday, Charles’ mother Queen Elizabeth made a rare televised address regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The 93-year-old monarch expressed her gratitude for the efforts people are taking to stop the spread of the virus and acknowledged the severe challenges being faced by families across the world.

As her message continued, the monarch emphasized the need to band together as a country, united in fortitude and strength.

“Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it,” she said. “I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country.”

