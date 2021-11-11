Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Readies Prince Charles' Royal Wreath for Remembrance Sunday

The Duchess also met with supporters and people helped by The Poppy Factory, which assists veterans with health conditions in finding employment

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has undertaken a solemn new duty as Britain remembers its fallen veterans.

On Wednesday, she put the finishing touches to the wreath of poppies that her husband Prince Charles will lay at the public ceremony at the Cenotaph on Sunday.

She also helped complete the tiny custom-made wooden cross she will lay at the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday.

Camilla's collaboration with specialist royal wreath makers Peter Wills and Paul Hammerton came as she met members of the production team who have been working all year to create royal and regimental wreaths for the series of tributes this weekend.

Duchess of Cornwall Credit: GEOFF PUGH/getty

She also talked with supporters of The Poppy Factory, who have been involved in funding refurbishments to the charity's new facilities and visitor center at Richmond-upon-Thames, and veterans who have benefited from the charity's employment service.

Since 1922, veterans with health conditions have been supported into employment by The Poppy Factory. The first of these were disabled veterans of World War I, who came to work at the factory making Remembrance poppies and wreaths. The specialist craft is kept alive by its production team in Richmond-upon-Thames. The 24-strong factory team is made up of veterans and the dependents of veterans, some of whom have worked at the factory for more than 40 years.

On Thursday, in a solemn ceremony at the 93rd Field of Remembrance at the Abbey, Camilla will take part in one of the early Remembrance Week services that takes place in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday.

Duchess of Cornwall Credit: GEOFF PUGH/getty

She will stand in front of the crosses from the Graves of Unknown, where the dean, The Very Reverend David Hoyle, will offer prayers. She will then lay her Cross of Remembrance and the "Last Post" will be played by a bugler. This will be followed by the "Exhortation to Remembrance" and the chimes of Big Ben bell at the Houses of Parliament at 11 a.m. A two-minute silence will be held before "Reveille" is sounded at the end of the silence.

Historically, the late Prince Philip had led this Remembrance and, in a tribute to the tradition begun by him on the occasions when the opening of the Field of Remembrance coincided with Armistice Day, Camilla will then visit the Grave of the Unknown Warrior inside Westminster Abbey to lay some flowers.

Duchess of Cornwall Credit: GEOFF PUGH/getty

It is the Poppy Factory's centenary in 2022, and she also unveiled a stone plaque to commemorate the opening of the building on Tuesday, November 9.

Deirdre Mills, Chief Executive of The Poppy Factory, said in a statement that it was "a tremendous honor to welcome our Patron, Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cornwall, twice in one week; firstly to Richmond and secondly to the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey."