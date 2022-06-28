Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Reveals Her 75th Birthday Plans — and Why They Don't Involve Piercing Her Ears

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrives at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Dinner at the Marriott Hotel on June 24, 2022 in Kigali, Rwanda. Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales has attended five of the 24 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting meetings held since 1971: Edinburgh in 1997, Uganda in 2007, Sri Lanka in 2013 (representing The Queen), Malta in 2015 and the UK in 2018. It was during the UK CHOGM that it was formally announced that The Prince would succeed The Queen as Head of the Commonwealth. Leaders of Commonwealth countries meet every two years for the meeting which is hosted by a different member country on a rotating basis.

As Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall prepares to turn 75 years old, she is opening up about being a grandparent and how she'll be celebrating her big day next month.

"You know the nice thing about being a grandmother is that you can spoil them occasionally, give them more of the things that their parents forbid them to have," she says mischievously during an interview with British Vogue. "The girls are beginning to get into clothes and make-up and, you know, it's rather frightening when you see them, coming out with pierced ears and a lot of new make-up and funny coloured hair and stuff," she says

Due to celebrate her milestone birthday on July 17, the royal wife who will one day be crowned Queen Consort next to Prince Charles, says she's always happy to learn from her grandchildren, of which she has five in total, from both her children with Andrew Parker Bowles; Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes. "We learn from very young people and they learn from us too. That's the way it's always been."

Although she draws the line at competitive word games. "I do Wordle every day with my granddaughter. She'll text me to say, 'I've done it in three', and I say, 'Sorry, I've done it in two today.' It's very satisfactory when it tells you how brilliant you are," she says in the candid interview for which she was photographed at Clarence House, the London home she shares with Charles.

One thing she won't be taking advice from her grandchildren on? Ear piercing. "No, I'm not going to give it to myself as a 75th birthday present. [The grandchildren] will try to persuade me but nothing's going to pierce my ears." Instead, she says her birthday will be a low-key affair. "There won't be much celebration," she says. "I shall spend it with my family and a few friends."

Tom Parker Bowles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Laura Lopes Duchess of Cornwall with her two children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes | Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

As demonstrated at the recent Jubilee celebrations, the couple also enjoys spending time with Charles' grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. On a side table among antiques and a bust of Winston Churchill are family portraits, including one of Charles with his arm around George in a family portrait (of all three heirs!) from 2020 and on top of the baby grand piano in the Garden Room (according to the writer) sits a framed photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day in 2018.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall looks on as Prince Louis of Cambridge sits on his grandfather Prince Charles, Prince of Wales's lap as they attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

As to whether she pays much attention to the passing of time, Camilla is very matter-of-fact. "I mean, I'd be very happy to turn the clock back," she says, laughing. "When you get to any big number, whether it's 30, 50, 70, you think: "God, that's so old."

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles | Credit: Dominic Lipinski-WPA Pool/Getty Images

In a more serious moment of reflection, she notes: "You know, my mother died when she was 72, so I've out-lived my mother, which is quite strange."