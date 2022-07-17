Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Turns 75! See Her Life in Photos

Camilla Rosemary Shand (pictured left) was born on July 17, 1947 in London, England, to Bruce and Rosemary Shand. Her father served in the British Army before going into business, and her mother was the daughter of a baron.

The eldest of three children, Camilla grew up in East Sussex and attended the all-girls Queen's Gate School. She completed her studies at a Swiss finishing school and the University of London Institute in Paris.

She made her debut as a debutante at age 17 in 1965, likely unaware that she would cross paths with the world's most eligible bachelor five years later.