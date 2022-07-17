Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Turns 75! See Her Life in Photos
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is Born
Camilla Rosemary Shand (pictured left) was born on July 17, 1947 in London, England, to Bruce and Rosemary Shand. Her father served in the British Army before going into business, and her mother was the daughter of a baron.
The eldest of three children, Camilla grew up in East Sussex and attended the all-girls Queen's Gate School. She completed her studies at a Swiss finishing school and the University of London Institute in Paris.
She made her debut as a debutante at age 17 in 1965, likely unaware that she would cross paths with the world's most eligible bachelor five years later.
Camilla Meets Charles
Camilla met Prince Charles in 1970 through a mutual friend, and the two hit it off immediately.
"He loved the fact that she smiled with her eyes as well as her mouth, and laughed at the same silly things as he did. He also liked that she was so natural and easy and friendly, not in any way overawed by him, not fawning or sycophantic," royal biographer Penny Junor wrote in her text, The Duchess: The Untold Story. "In short, he was very taken with her, and after that first meeting he began ringing her up."
Though sparks flew between the two, the relationship became strained when Charles joined the Royal Navy a year later. Complicating the situation, Camilla didn't have what were then viewed as prerequisites for marrying the Prince of Wales — an aristocratic bloodline and her virginity.
Camilla Marries Andrew Parker Bowles
Charles and Camilla parted ways, and she reconnected with Andrew Parker Bowles (who was coincidentally a former boyfriend of Charles' sister, Princess Anne), whom she first met in the late 1960s.
While Charles was stationed aboard in the Caribbean, Camilla accepted Parker Bowles' marriage proposal. They wed on July 4, 1973, and would go on to welcome two children: son Tom, in 1974 and daughter Laura, in 1978.
Camilla and Charles Stay Friends
Though she was off the market, Charles and Camilla remained friends. Here, they leave the Royal Opera House together on Valentine's Day in 1975.
Camilla and Charles Follow Their Feelings
Sometime between 1978 and 1979, the relationship turned romantic. When Charles' beloved uncle Lord Louis Mountbatten was killed by an IRA bomb in 1979, he went "running back" to Camilla for support, Caroline Graham wrote in the book Camilla and Charles.
"Camilla was the one who pulled him through... she was the only one who could console him," the author wrote.
Camilla Spends Time with Princess Diana
While still spending time with Camilla, Charles began courting Lady Diana Spencer as a prospective princess in 1980. Here, the two women attend one of his equestrian events together that year.
In 1981, Charles and Diana married in the "wedding of the century," which Camilla attended.
The royal marriage was faithful at first, and Diana gave birth to two sons — Prince William in 1982, and Prince Harry in 1984.
Though they were both married with young children, Charles and Camilla began seeing each other again in 1986.
Camilla Divorces
The affair became public knowledge in 1992, when an intimate tape of conversations was leaked to the press. Charles and Diana officially announced their separation later that year.
Weeks later, in January 1995, Camilla and her husband also announced they would be divorcing. The split was made official in March.
Camilla Carries On
Camilla seemed to be deep in thought during this 1995 ride. That year, Princess Diana addressed her estranged husband's affair in an explosive interview with BBC's Panorama, famously saying, "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."
The Prince and Princess of Wales divorced on August 28, 1996. One year later, Diana was tragically killed in a car crash in Paris.
Charles traveled to retrieve her body and bring it back to London, where thousands lined the streets to mourn her death.
As the world grieved, Charles and Camilla's relationship was "forced back into the shadows," Graham wrote.
Camilla and Charles Make Public Debut
Three years after Diana died, Charles and Camilla appeared in public together for the first time. There, they descended the steps of the Ritz Hotel in London following a birthday party for Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot.
The highly publicized photo op marked the first step of a campaign to win public approval for the relationship.
Camilla and Charles Move Forward
Charles and Camilla slowly took their relationship into spotlight through the next few years. In 2000, Queen Elizabeth attended a lunch that the couple was at — a subtle but significant acknowledgement of their relationship. Camilla began attending public events with the prince that year.
In 2003, she moved into Clarence House, Charles's new London home, and received her own office space.
In this August 2004 shot, they laughed together at the Mey Highland Games in Scotland, as the press speculated that an engagement was imminent.
Camilla and Charles Get Engaged
On February 10, 2005 — 35 years after they first met — Charles and Camilla announced their engagement, celebrating with a party at Windsor Castle.
The prince proposed with a family heirloom — an emerald-cut diamond ring believed to have belonged to his grandmother, the Queen Mother.
Camilla and Charles Marry
The couple wed in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall on April 9.
Though the Queen and Prince Philip did not attend, they were present for the subsequent blessing at St. George's Chapel, and hosted a reception in the couple's honor.
Camilla and Charles Blend Families
Celebrating the union, the royal family posed for photos in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle on the wedding day.
Prince Charles and his new bride were joined by the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Prince William, Camilla's children Tom and Laura and her father Bruce for a formal portrait.
It was also announced that Camilla would formally use the title Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall.
Camilla Wears a Tiara
Six months after she became a duchess, Camilla had her first major tiara moment at a banquet at Buckingham Palace.
There, she sparkled in the swirling Durbar tiara, on loan from Queen Elizabeth — only the third time the piece had been seen in public.
Camilla and Charles Try a Pint
Cheers to married life! The newlyweds tried pints of bitter during an official visit to Bury St. Edmunds in England in 2005.
Camilla Presents a Medal
Carrying out her official duties as a duchess, Camilla meets British Army soldiers in this 2007 photo. Here, she presents the servicemen with operational medals upon for their tour of Iraq.
Camilla Campaigns for Change
Camilla spoke about a cause close to her heart while giving a speech at the headquarters of the National Osteoporosis Society in 2009.
Now known as the Royal Osteoporosis Society, Camilla got involved with the organization in 1994, after her mother Rosalind died from the bone disease at age 72.
In the years since, Camilla has made raising awareness about the condition one of the key focuses of her royal work. The Royal Osteoporosis Society was the duchess' first patronage, and she has served as its president since 2001.
"I think I'd like to see more young people being educated. I'd love to see more young people understand it, not just thinking, you know, 'Poor old bats, we're going to get old and that's what's going to happen to us,'" she said in an October 2021 interview with the BBC for World Osteoporosis Day. "But actually understanding what actually happens and how they can prevent it."
Camilla Chats with Michelle Obama
The duchess spoke with Michelle Obama during a 2011 state visit to the U.K.
Michelle's husband Barack Obama was then serving in his first term as president of the United States.
Camilla Meets Schoolchildren
The future Queen Consort was all smiles as she spoke with schoolchildren while making her way into a London event in 2012.
Camilla Smiles with the Queen
Camilla and Queen Elizabeth seemed to be at ease in each other's company during a 2013 outing at the Ebony Horse Club and Community Riding Centre.
Camilla and Her Children Cheer on a Horse Race
The lifelong equestrian eagerly followed the 2015 Cheltenham Festival races from the royal box with son Tom and daughter Laura, who seemed to be just as intrigued.
Camilla Sparkles at a State Dinner
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall smiled alongside the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince William and Kate Middleton at the annual Diplomatic Corps Reception at Buckingham Palace in 2016.
Some of the senior royals wore the blue sash to signify their positions in the Royal Victorian Order, the highest ranking of chivalry personally awarded by the Queen for being in her service.
Camilla was appointed to the Order in 2012; Kate would be bestowed the honor in 2019.
Camilla Visits Wales with Charles
Camilla and Charles shared a loving look during a visit to a community center in Wales in 2018.
Celebrating his spouse in conversation with CNN in honor of their ten-year anniversary, Charles said, "It's always marvelous to have somebody who, you know, you feel understands and wants to encourage.
"Although she certainly pokes fun if I get too serious about things. And all that helps."
Camilla Takes Part in Tradition
Camilla followed the 2018 flypast commemorating the Royal Air Force's centennial from Buckingham Palace balcony with her famous family — which now officially included Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle.
Camilla Volunteers During the Pandemic
Reporting for duty during the coronavirus pandemic, Camilla suited up in PPE to serve lunch at The Royal Voluntary Service Lunch Club in October 2020.
Camilla's visited in her role as patron of the Royal Voluntary Service, which immediately mobilized to help those in need when the global health crisis began.
Camilla Jokes with Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton
Camilla and Kate watched on as Queen Elizabeth (with sword in hand!) eyed the icing on a cake commemorating The Big Lunch project during the G7 Summit in 2021.
The royals met with volunteers spearheading the campaign, which encourages people to meet up for meals with fellow members of their local communities in honor of the Platinum Jubilee.
Camilla Celebrates the Platinum Jubilee
Camilla couldn't help but laugh at 4-year-old Prince Louis' adorable antics during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant!
A palace insider told PEOPLE it was sweet the world got to see a glimpse of Charles and Camilla in grandparent mode during the "utterly charming" and unexpected moment Louis hopped on to his grandfather's lap.
Camilla Visits Cornwall
Camilla knelt to meet a patriotic pup at the Royal Cornwall Show, looking comfortable with the cavalier spaniel.
At home, the duchess owns two Jack Russel terriers named Beth and Bluebell who were rescued as puppies.
Camilla Attends the Order of the Garter
In June, Camilla was formally invested by Queen Elizabeth into the oldest order of chivalry in the U.K.: the Order of the Garter. Here, she processes into the private ceremony at Windsor Castle with Prince Charles, matching in the traditional velvet robes and ostrich plume hat.
Of the induction, a royal source tells PEOPLE the duchess was "very pleased" to receive the honor.
In another milestone, the Queen announced earlier this year that it was her "sincere wish" that Camilla will become Queen Consort when Charles accedes to the throne one day. Soon after, Camilla said the royal role will be a "great honor."
Camilla Poses for Vogue
In honor of her 75th birthday on July 17, Camilla sat for her first interview with British Vogue, with the poignant piece published in June.
Opening up from her Clarence House home, the duchess offered rare insight into her personal and professional life, including how she balances her busy work schedule with her marriage.
"It's not easy sometimes, but we do always try to have a point in the day when we meet," she shared of her relationship with the future king.
"Sometimes it's like ships passing in the night, but we always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day."