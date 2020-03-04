Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Jokes About 'Self-Isolating' in Wake of William's Coronavirus Comment

Prince William isn’t the only royal to joke about the coronavirus.

During a royal outing on Wednesday, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles visited the London Transport Museum, where Camilla joked, “I’m self-isolating,” while ducking into a one-person air raid shelter on Wednesday.

The comment came one day after Prince William joked that he and wife Kate Middleton were “spreading coronavirus” during their three-day tour of Ireland.

“Sorry! We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop!” he said while chatting with a National Ambulance Service paramedic during a reception at Dublin’s Guinness Storehouse.

“I bet everyone’s like, ‘I’ve got Coronavirus, I’m dying’, and you’re like, ‘No, you’ve just got a cough,’ ” the 37-year-old royal said, asking, “Does it seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up do you think in the media?”

So far, there have been two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland, with the most recent one discovered late Tuesday night, the Irish Times reports.

A royal source tells PEOPLE that Prince William has been taking the threat of the coronavirus seriously and that the couple is following guidance from Public Health England and the Department of Health — and that means “business as usual” for now.

Queen Elizabeth wore gloves for an investiture ceremony on Tuesday, prompting speculation whether she was taking precautions against coronavirus. It is not uncommon for the 93-year-old monarch to wear gloves, but she has not been known to wear them during investiture ceremonies.

Coronavirus cases in the U.K. have recently risen to 85, according to the BBC. No deaths have been reported in the U.K. at this time.

The outbreak has sickened more than 94,000 people worldwide, according to the New York Times. As of Wednesday, at least 3,210 have died, with the majority of the deaths in China, where the virus first spread.