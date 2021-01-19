Perhaps the royal is trying to keep up with her husband Prince Charles, who she has called a "mountain goat"

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Is Sporting an Unexpected Accessory That's Perfect for the New Year

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is on the move!

The royal, 73, released a new video for her recently launched book club — dubbed "The Reading Room" — in which she's wearing a practical accessory on her wrist: a FitBit. She wore the fitness-tracking device on her left arm along with some bracelets.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the FitBit is perfect for taking accountability for New Year's resolutions, Camilla has been wearing hers to royal engagements since at least July. Perhaps she's trying to keep up with Prince Charles, who she previously called "probably the fittest man of his age I know."

"He'll walk and walk and walk," Camilla said of her husband this summer. "He's like a mountain goat, he leaves everybody miles behind."

Image zoom Credit: BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

To celebrate Christmas last month, Prince Charles and Camilla shared a new portrait of themselves smiling while holding up walking sticks at their Birkhall home in Scotland.

Camilla also stays active by practicing ballet, continuing through the coronavirus pandemic thanks to online classes.

"I got a group of ancient friends together and the four of us sort of clatter around, and when we're in London, we do it once a week and it makes all the difference," she said in April.

When she's not racking up steps by walking and dancing, Camilla enjoys relaxing with a good book — and hopes to inspire more readers through her virtual book club.

"I think I'd like it to be something that everybody can delve into and find something that suited them and enjoy it," she said in the video released Tuesday. "I think it's for people's enjoyment and I think they get more enjoyment if they can see little snippets of authors and why they wrote the book."

She added, "I just think it's because I love reading myself. I think a lot of other people also get a huge amount of pleasure from it. And it's because I've had letters from all over the world when I put out my original reading list. 'Have you read this?' 'You might enjoy that.' So it's a lovely way of communicating."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Last week, Camilla unveiled the four books handpicked by her to kick off the new initiative: The Mirror and The Light by Hilary Mantel, Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, Restless by William Boyd and The Architect's Apprentice by Elif Shafak.