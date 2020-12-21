Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Holds Virtual Christmas Tree Decorating Event: 'Make the Best of It'
Camilla and husband Prince Charles are set to celebrate Christmas at Highgrove, their estate in Gloucestershire
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's annual Christmas tree decorating event at her Clarence House was held virtually for the first time this year due to the ongoing pandemic.
"We have to make the best of it," Camilla said during the Dec. 16 event, which is attended each year by children and families supported by the Helen and Douglas House children's hospice, of which she is patron.
Camilla and husband Prince Charles are set to celebrate Christmas at Highgrove, their estate in Gloucestershire, after Queen Elizabeth canceled the royal family's annual Christmas holiday in Sandringham. The monarch, 94, and husband Prince Philip, 99, will be spending the holiday "quietly" at Windsor Castle, where they have spent much of their time in isolation since March.
RELATED: See Kate Middleton and Prince William's New Christmas Card (with the Biggest Smile from Louis!)
When asked about her Christmas plans, Camilla said, "Well, I don't really know. They are changing things every day. Every day we are going somewhere, and then it changes. I suppose we shall just be at home and see who we are going to be able to see."
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
"It's not going to be a Christmas like others this year," she added. "And we have just got to make the best of it. Even if it is just meeting up outside or in the garden."