Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Has the Cutest Work-from-Home Buddy — See the Sweet Photo!

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has an adorable assistant!

The wife of Prince Charles has continued her royal work while quarantined at their Birkhall home in the Scottish highlands, including making phone calls to her patronages. But she had a special companion during a recent home call with The Silver Line, a helpline that connects elderly people with people for help or friendly conversation.

In a photo taken by a member of her staff, Camilla smiles during the phone call with one of her dogs sitting contently on her lap. Camilla, 72, grins as she holds onto her beloved pet during the chat.

Camilla's two Jack Russell terriers, Beth and Bluebell, recently made another royal appearance: in the portrait of Camilla and Prince Charles shared in the celebration of their 15th wedding anniversary earlier this month.

Camilla connected with Silver Line user Betty, 90, and Dame Esther Rantzen, founder of The Silver Line. The three women chatted about a variety of subjects, including missing their families during the coronavirus lockdown.

"I really miss my grandchildren," the Duchess of Cornwall shared. "That’s the really strange thing about it, not being able to see your grandchildren and giving them a hug."

Betty also spoke about what it was like during WWII, saying it will be "strange" not to celebrate Victory in Europe Day in a traditional manner on May 8.

"It's so important that people share their memories of the war," Camilla told Betty, who she's met a number of times in recent years. "I think that the people who lived through it have extra strength for the situation we are in now. Just like during the war, this situation brings the best out of people. You hear such wonderful stories of people helping others. Your generation was always very modest about these things. We will never see the like of your generation again. People were always thinking about others, and about duty and service and respect and manners. Those are the things I associate with your generation, Betty."

The royal added, "My father was a soldier in the war and we could never get him to talk about it. But when the grandchildren came along, he started talking about it and we got him to write a small book about it. I think it was a huge load off his mind to be able to tell people about it."

The duchess ended the call by saying, "Stay safe everyone and see you when this is all over."

Camilla, who has been patron of Silver Line since 2017, said in a statement: "For many lonely people, the Silver Line represents a lifeline into the outside world. As its proud Patron I am thinking about all the Silver Liners, the staff and the volunteers in these challenging times. Once again it was a huge pleasure to talk to Betty, as I always find her indomitable spirit truly inspiring. We both agreed that we must all keep picking up the telephone, keep sharing our thoughts and keep making friends....it is these little things that help get us all through these dark days and find light at the end of them."