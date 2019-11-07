Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Forced to Miss Library Gala Dinner After Contracting Chest Infection

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is taking some time to rest and recover due to an illness.

The Duchess, 72, was forced to miss a gala dinner at the London Library on Wednesday night after she recently contracted a chest infection, Hello! Magazine reports.

Camilla was reportedly told by her doctors to stay home as she recovers from the illness.

Wednesday’s event in London was held in honor of the 200th anniversary of Prince Albert‘s birth. He is believed to be the library’s first patron after it was founded in 1841, according to the outlet.

Camilla, who currently serves as the vice-patron of the library, was expected to give a speech before the dinner and meet some of the writers from the library’s Emerging Writers Program.

The Duchess is also set to appear at the 91st Field of Remembrance service at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, alongside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Field of Remembrance is a place where former servicemen and women, as well as members of the public, can plant a cross, carrying a personal message in memory of those who have lost their lives in action. The crosses are produced by the Poppy Factory, of which Camilla is a patron.

While there, the group is scheduled to lay a Cross of Remembrance, visit memorial plots, and meet veterans across all branches of the Armed Forces.

The royal engagement will also mark their first official appearance as a trio, but it is currently unclear if Camilla’s sickness will force her to miss that event, as well.

Prior to falling ill, Camilla stepped out with Queen Elizabeth last month to attend a service at Westminster Abbey to mark 750 years since Edward the Confessor’s original church was rebuilt under the reign of King Henry III.

The Queen and Camilla were met by the Very Reverent Dr. John Hall, Dean of Westminster, before heading to their seats in the South Lantern.

They watched as a bouquet of roses was laid at the Shrine of St. Edward the Confessor on behalf of the monarch, and treasures from the Abbey including a fragment of the shroud from the shrine of St. Edward the Confessor was laid on the High Altar.

Both Queen Elizabeth and Camilla received posies as they left the landmark.

Westminster Abbey is a special place in the royal family. In addition to serving as the location for Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s royal wedding in 2011, it was also where Queen Elizabeth had her coronation in 1953.

It’s rare for the Queen and Camilla to step out without Prince Charles, the monarch’s eldest son and Camilla’s husband of 14 years.

However, the monarch has been showing the future queens the royal ropes, including an outing in March when Kate joined Queen Elizabeth at King’s College’s Strand campus for their first-ever joint appearance.