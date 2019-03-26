Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Shares Excitement About Meghan and Harry's Baby with American Tourist

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall doesn’t have family far from her mind during her historic visit to Cuba.

While greeting fans during a busy walkabout in Havana on Monday — amid her 12-day royal tour of the Caribbean with Prince Charles — American tourist Mimi Ricketts asked the royal if she was excited about welcoming Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s first child in the coming weeks.

“Yes, very much so,” Camilla replied, according to Hello! magazine.

Camilla – who has five grandchildren from her son and daughter in addition to Prince Charles‘ three grandchildren: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – has previously spoken about the “wonderful” role of being a grandparent.

“Yes, I’d recommend it to everybody,” she said in the documentary The Real Camilla: HRH The Duchess of Cornwall. “It’s very nice because you haven’t got the full responsibility. You can give them a wonderful time, spoil them, give them all the things their parents won’t allow them to have and then give them back again.”

During a tour of whiskey distillery Royal Lochnagar in Scotland shortly after the exciting baby news was announced, Charles was asked if he had toasted to the news that his younger son was having a child.

“Oh yes, absolutely,” he said. “Several times.”

Kate Middleton is also ready for the royal family’s new arrival. During her November visit with Prince William to Leicester University, a fan asked Kate if she was excited about Harry and Meghan’s baby on the way, to which she immediately responded: “Absolutely!”

“It’s such a special time to have little kiddies,” she shared. “And a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis. It’ll be really special.”

Prince Charles and Camilla touched down for the latest stop of their 12-day Caribbean tour on Sunday in Cuba, marking the first time that members of the British royal family have made an official visit to the country. (Queen Elizabeth has never made a state visit to Cuba, which came under Communist rule in 1959 by Fidel Castro.)

Charles, 70, and Camilla, 71, will explore the cultural and academic connections between the U.K. and Cuba, including key themes, such as the arts, youth entrepreneurship, heritage restoration and sustainable agriculture.

The royal couple’s trip to the Caribbean also includes stops in Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, St. Kitts and Grenada.