Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Dedicates Book Club Picks to Prince Philip: 'A Great Fellow Reader'
Camilla selected four personal book picks in honor of Prince Philip's memory
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is paying tribute to her late grandfather-in-law Prince Philip through their shared love of reading.
For the launch of the second season of her book club, The Reading Room, which is dedicated to "discover[ing] new books and meet[ing] the extraordinary people who create them," Camilla honored the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed along his BookTrust patronage to her in 2011.
"As Patron of BookTrust, which I inherited from my late father-in-law His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, I would like to dedicate the next series of my Reading Room to him, in memory of a great fellow reader," she shared on Instagram.
Her four personal book picks include The Secret Commonwealth by Philip Pullman, Girl by Edna O'Brien, A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles and The Red Notebook by Antoine Laurain.
Camilla joined Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and other royal family members on Saturday for the funeral of Prince Philip at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
It was the royal family's heartfelt grief that most reverberated throughout the historic chapel. At one point, a visibly distraught Sophie, Countess of Wessex — who was seated alongside her husband, Prince Edward (Philip's youngest son) and their children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn — removed her mask to wipe her tears.