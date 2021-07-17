Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Celebrates Her 74th Birthday with Tributes from Kate Middleton and More
The Duchess of Cornwall spent the days leading up to her birthday criss-crossing the U.K. from London to Wales
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall celebrated another turn around the sun on Saturday!
In honor of her 74th birthday, Camilla received a number of warm tributes from her family.
Kate Middleton and Prince William honored her special day by sharing a smiling shot of the royal. "Wishing the Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday today," they wrote on Instagram alongside the photo. A similar shot was also shared with the same message on Queen Elizabeth's social media account.
"Thank you for all the birthday wishes for The Duchess of Cornwall 🎂," read the caption of a post shared on Camilla and Prince Charles's official Instagram.
The Duchess has had a busy few weeks leading up to her big day.
She and Charles, 73, have been criss-crossing the U.K., from London to Wales to Yorkshire.
In the last few weeks alone, Camilla sat among life-size (and real life-inspired) elephant statues in St. James's Park as she read The Tiger Who Came to Tea to schoolchildren. She and Charles joined Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber to view the results of a renovation at a historic theater house in the West End.
They showed off their finest hats (and Charles even dusted off an old favorite suit) at Royal Ascot and both joined Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton at a reception for global leaders in Cornwall as part of the G-7 economic summit — and then the royal ladies peeled off for a few events, including one where the Queen, 95, cut a cake with a ceremonial sword!
And, of course, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall offered congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they announced the birth of baby Lilibet Diana on June 4.
Charles and Camilla welcomed baby Lili alongside a "delighted" Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who shared their support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new family of four.