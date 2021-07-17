The Duchess of Cornwall spent the days leading up to her birthday criss-crossing the U.K. from London to Wales

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Celebrates Her 74th Birthday with Tributes from Kate Middleton and More

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall holds a vine leaf during a visit to Llanerch Vineyard on July 07, 2021 in Pontyclun, Wales.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall celebrated another turn around the sun on Saturday!

In honor of her 74th birthday, Camilla received a number of warm tributes from her family.

Kate Middleton and Prince William honored her special day by sharing a smiling shot of the royal. "Wishing the Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday today," they wrote on Instagram alongside the photo. A similar shot was also shared with the same message on Queen Elizabeth's social media account.

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes for The Duchess of Cornwall 🎂," read the caption of a post shared on Camilla and Prince Charles's official Instagram.

The Duchess has had a busy few weeks leading up to her big day.

She and Charles, 73, have been criss-crossing the U.K., from London to Wales to Yorkshire.

In the last few weeks alone, Camilla sat among life-size (and real life-inspired) elephant statues in St. James's Park as she read The Tiger Who Came to Tea to schoolchildren. She and Charles joined Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber to view the results of a renovation at a historic theater house in the West End.

Royals Eden Project Kate Middleton, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Queen Elizabeth | Credit: OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty

And, of course, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall offered congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they announced the birth of baby Lilibet Diana on June 4.