Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Cancels Her Latest Appearance Due to Lingering COVID Symptoms

The triple-vaccinated royal contracted the virus last month and continues "pacing herself" in the wake of her COVID infection, PEOPLE confirms

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is still experiencing lingering side effects from COVID-19.

Camilla, 74, was forced to cancel her Wednesday trip to Cheltenham, a town in Gloucestershire, England, as she continues to recover from the virus.

Camila was scheduled to attend the Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase in Cheltenham and present a trophy to the winning owner, jockey and trainer.

PEOPLE has confirmed that Camilla is "pacing herself" in the wake of her COVID infection. Last week, the royal shared that she is still experiencing a cough.

"It's taken three weeks and still can't get shot of it," said Camilla per Hello! "Probably my voice might suddenly go, and I might start coughing and spluttering."

camila cornwalll visits bath, england Credit: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

The royal tested positive for coronavirus last month, four days after her husband Prince Charles was diagnosed with the illness for a second time.

A spokesman at Clarence House confirmed the news of Camilla, who is triple vaccinated, having COVID on Feb. 14. "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating," he said in a statement. "We continue to follow government guidelines."

The event in Cheltenham marks the second appearance Camila has missed this week. She canceled an event scheduled for Monday evening when she and Charles were expected to meet High Commissioners and Commonwealth Secretariat staff. However, earlier in the day, Camilla was well enough to make an appearance at Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Shortly after Prince Charles and Camilla tested positive, Queen Elizabeth was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Feb. 20. The monarch, 95, was said to be "experiencing mild cold-like symptoms" and canceled scheduled virtual meetings due to her illness.