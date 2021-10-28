Prince Charles Is a 'Complete Workaholic,' Wife Camilla Tells Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell in Candid New Video

Prince Charles needs to spice up his life, if you ask his wife Camilla.

The Duchess of Cornwall spilled the tea to Geri Halliwell, calling the future king a "complete workaholic" during a friendly chat on Thursday.

In a video shared by the Daily Mail's Rebecca English, Camilla can be seen catching up with the Spice Girls star during a reception the Duchess hosted for winners of Queen Elizabeth's Commonwealth Essay Competition 2021.

After a friendly hug and a kiss on the cheek, the women exchange quiet pleasantries, with Camilla dryly confiding that her husband, 72, is keeping busier than she would like.

But for the singer, actress and author formerly known as Ginger Spice, that may be a good idea.

"I read this book," says Halliwell, 49, "and they say the key to living a long life is carry on working — don't retire, that's the key."

Charles' work surely won't let up any time soon — particularly when it comes to his decades-long fight for the planet. Next week he and Camilla, 74, will attend the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 39.

William heads to the meeting of world leaders in Scotland fresh off his inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony on October 17.

"The urgency of the [climate crisis] can't be overstated, but through the Earthshot Prize, I want to show people across the world why there is reason to be hopeful," he told PEOPLE exclusively after awarding five prizes of $1.3 million to advance their efforts to repair the planet over the next decade.

"Seeing the incredible solutions that have been developed by the first winners of the Prize — and all of our finalists — shows us that the answers are out there," he continued. "By recognizing these efforts and supporting and scaling them to be the best they can be, we can inspire the confidence that a healthier, more sustainable future is within our grasp."

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre Stanford Hall, Stanford on Soar, Loughborough, where they met with patients and staff and had a tour of the gym and prosthetics workshop. Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Images

The two future kings and their wives were initially supposed to be joined by the Queen, 95, but Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday that she was advised by doctors not to attend the environmental summit.

"Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle. Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the Evening Reception of COP26 on Monday, 1st November," read the statement.