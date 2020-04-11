Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Shares Her Royal Reading List Including a Book Written by a Loved One

Image zoom Clarence House

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is passing along a list of good reads for those who are spending their Easter holiday away from their loved ones.

Camilla, who recently came out of self-isolation to reunite with husband Prince Charles following the future king’s positive coronavirus diagnosis, has shared a list of nine book recommendations — including one by a late family member.

The list was shared alongside a candid photo of Camilla, 72, dressed casually in jeans and a sweater and on the steps at the royal couple’s Birkhall home — where they both self-isolated separately — completely engrossed in a book.

“Ernest Hemingway, famously, once said ‘There is no friend as loyal as a book.’ In these challenging times when we are isolated from the ones we love, many of us are finding comfort in reading, to fire up our imaginations, to take us on journeys and to make us laugh,” the royal said in a statement. “With that in mind here is a list of my dearest ‘friends’.”

Image zoom Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Included among the curated list were the classic Charles Dickens’ novel A Tale of Two Cities as well as The Cazalet Chronicles series by Elizabeth Jane Howard, which the duchess described as her pick to keep her company on a deserted island.

The list also included Restless by William Boyd, A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles, The Red Notebook by Antoine Laurain and The Architect’s Apprentice by Elif Shafak.

Saving her most personal choice for last, Camilla ended with Travels on my Elephant, a book written by her late brother, Mark Shand, who died in 2014 at the age of 62.

“My late brother’s tale of his love affair with Tara, an Asian elephant, on their journey across India… it always brings a tear to my eye,” she said.

Camilla came out of self-isolation on Monday and reunited with Charles, PEOPLE previously confirmed. Despite not having tested positive for COVID-19, Camilla had to remain in isolation for 14 days after Charles’ positive diagnosis of the virus, which was revealed on March 25.

The Prince of Wales, 71, came out of self-isolation last week, seven days after his diagnosis, which followed the current U.K. policy regarding coronavirus.

Since reuniting, the couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.

