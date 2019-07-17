Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Spends Birthday with Unlikely New Friends (and a Showstopping Cake!)

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is spending her birthday on royal duty!

The royal, who turns 72 on Wednesday, is currently on a three-day tour of Cornwall and Devon with husband Prince Charles. While touring Devon, Camilla was greeted by some new friends: four-legged residents of the Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary.

Camilla was all smiles as she pet some of the charity’s donkeys. (The organization is also celebrating their 50th anniversary.)

Later in the visit, the royal couple attended a picnic in Exmoor National Park, where they had an impressive cake on display for the royal. Camilla and Charles were in great spirits as they cut into the colorful confection.

Camilla has received well wishes for her big day across social media. Clarence House posted a special birthday message with a party hat emoji, captioning the post: “Thank you for all the lovely messages on The Duchess of Cornwall’s birthday!

For her milestone 70th birthday two years ago, Camilla enjoyed a lavish birthday party thrown by Charles at the couple’s Highgrove residence. Some 250 guests attended the big celebration.